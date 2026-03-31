Aberdeen Arts Centre Seeks 'Untalented' Performers For Unique Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aberdeen Arts Centre is on the lookout for adventurous improvisers, actors and performers to take part in a unique fundraising event this summer.

The Centre's UnTalent Show will see 10 brave performers sign up to step on stage in front of the paying public... with no idea what their act will be.

Two weeks before the show, each act will be told which 'untalent' they will have to perfect in the ensuing days - think worm charming, a dramatic reading of a work email, or lip syncing to train station announcements. Then it will be up to the game-for-a-laugh participants to create their acts in the lead up to the big night on June 20, 2026.

The UnTalent Show forms part of the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - an ongoing effort to keep the doors open at the home of grassroots arts in Aberdeen. Having raised over £166,000 to date, the campaign has recently been shortlisted for the Fundraising Campaign of the Year award at the prestigious National Fundraising Awards.

Interested performers - and curious audience members - can learn more and book tickets at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/whats-on/the-untalent-show.

The UnTalent Show is the brainchild of Aberdeen Arts Centre's creative learning lead Leah Christie.

"The UnTalent Show strips away the worries of not being the best at something," said Leah. "It's about being confident in your performance skills and willing to give something new a go. We're looking for people who want to try something new - and don't take themselves too seriously - to sign up and take part. They might be an actor or an improviser or a comedian... or they might never have stepped on stage before. We're fully expecting there to be a few hilarious mishaps on the night and that is all part of the fun!"

The Centre's fundraising manager, Julia Smith added: "We've had so many talented members of our creative community come out to support Aberdeen Arts Centre over the last few months.... Now it's the turn of the 'untalented'! The audience will hold ultimate power on the night, choosing the winner from all the competitors. In my eyes, though, they're all winners for supporting our cause! Although we've raised a huge sum so far, there's still a long way to go. The Arts Centre is safer, not safe yet, so any and all support is always appreciated."

Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year fundraising drive to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.