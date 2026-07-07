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A Queer Little Murder will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Gilded Balloon Patter House (Coorie), 2 Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6JA. Performances will run Wednesday 5th - Monday 31st August 2026.

Written and performed by Savannah Hankinson, A Queer Little Murder is a riotous interactive comedy that combines the thrills of a classic whodunnit with a distinctly queer twist. Inspired by a lifelong obsession with murder mysteries, the show drops audiences into a tiny, suspiciously fabulous town where a murder has taken place and absolutely everyone is hiding something.

Taking on six larger than life characters, Hankinson fills the stage with an array of suspicious personalities from across the town. Each suspect embodies a different corner of queer culture, with the show affectionately bringing beloved stereotypes and archetypes to life through playful satire. Packed with camp absurdity, A Queer Little Murder is a whodunnit where the detective work is serious, but absolutely nobody else is.

Savannah Hankinson comments, "I wanted to create a show that was as queer and funny as the atmosphere of Edinburgh. There's improv, audience participation, and the show will be different every night. Mistakes will be made. But isn't that the point of the fringe? To take risks and be brave?"

Following training at Drama Centre, Hankinson brings her debut Edinburgh Fringe show to the festival with one clear mission: to create the kind of queer comedy she would want to see herself. Created for queer audiences and their allies, with a different ending every night and a new killer revealed at each performance, audiences are invited to return again and again to see who gets away with murder. Whether audiences arrive as devoted murder mystery fans or simply in search of a gloriously gay night out, A Queer Little Murder will keep them guessing until the very end.

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