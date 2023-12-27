Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $40,000 From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

The grant will support WBTT's operations and its outreach/education programs as well as the costs associated with its 2023-2024 season.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe recently received an Arts Appreciation Grant of $40,000 from the Violetta Marchisio Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast). The grant will support WBTT's operations and its outreach/education programs as well as the costs associated with its 2023-2024 season, which includes “Once On This Island,” “A Soldier’s Play,” “Ruby,” “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul” and the holiday show, “Joyful! Joyful!”

This is the seventh Arts Appreciation Grant WBTT has received from Gulf Coast, totaling $215,000.

Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grants offer unrestricted funding to cornerstone arts organizations – in recognition of their contributions to our region's economy and quality of life – to further their missions. A streamlined application and reporting process enable Gulf Coast's arts partners to keep their focus on what they do best: to present world-class performances and collections.

“This past season, we were thrilled to see the return of sold-out productions in the busy season and full, exuberant audiences overall as well as sold-out fundraising events,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Last year’s Arts Appreciation Grant was an integral part of our accomplishments – all of us at WBTT are so thankful for our longtime relationship of support and collaboration with Gulf Coast Community Foundation and so appreciative of our inclusion in the Arts Appreciation Grant program.”

Founded in 1999, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is the only professional black theater company on Florida’s West Coast. Its mission is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color.

“Gulf Coast Community Foundation is pleased to support Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, which focuses on sharing and celebrating Black history and experiences,” said Gulf Coast’s President | CEO Phillip Lanham. “Season after season, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe delivers exceptional theatrical experiences and educational programs to our region. We are grateful for all they do in uplifting our youth and the community.”

For more about WBTT or its upcoming season of shows, call 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

