Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Jose Ramirez Band, September 30

The Jose Ramirez Band will return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe with its passionate and soul-infused brand of the blues on September 30. The group has previously played at WBTT – to enthusiastic crowds – in 2021 and 2022.

At 35 years old, Jose Ramirez has become the number one Latino blues artist in the U.S. He has played with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Keb' Mo', Ronnie Baker Brooks, Buddy Guy, Kingfish, Janiva Magness, Jimmy Johnson, Bob Stroger, and Anson Funderburgh, to name a few.

Last year, Ramirez was signed by world-famous Chicago-based blues and jazz label Delmark Records for the release of his second studio album, “Major League Blues,” making him the first-ever Latin-American artist to be signed with the label in its nearly 70-year history. The album presents eight original songs and two classic tunes by masters of Chicago blues, Magic Sam and Eddie Taylor.

A two-time Blues Music Awards nominee, Ramirez performed at the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise in January, joining a stellar lineup and getting the opportunity to perform with his hero Keb' Mo' as well as to jam with other renowned Chicago blues artists.

In 2020, he earned second place in the Blues Foundation's 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis after advancing to the semi-finals against over 230 bands from around the world. He has played at legendary venues around the world – with four European tours each of the past four years – and throughout the U.S., including Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, where Buddy Guy himself has joined him on stage on a few occasions.

At WBTT, Ramirez and his band will play new and classic blues tunes, including songs from “Major League Blues.”

“WBTT is best known for its focus on R&B and soul music but Black artists were responsible for creating and developing the genre of the blues since its birth in the 1800s,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “Jose's take on the blues is heavily influenced by R&B and soul and the upcoming performance will serve to give local music fans a taste of where the genre is going today. Jose is one of my personal favorites. Previous audiences have loved him and we are thrilled to welcome him back to our stage!”

The show takes place on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Tickets are $30/adults, $15/students and active military (including ticket fees). For more about WBTT or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 941-366-1505.