Van Wezel and COME FROM AWAY Support American Red Cross For Give Something That Means Something Campaign

This holiday season you can Give Something That Means Something in your local community.

Nov. 22, 2021  
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is partnering with Broadway's Come From Away to support the American Red Cross.

Come From Away is a Broadway production based on the true stories of 7,000 passengers who were stranded following the 9/11 attacks. It's a story of kindness during tragedy and how a small town in Newfoundland, Canada came together to take care of those who were stranded.

The American Red Cross responded stateside to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 while the Canadian Red Cross came to the aid of the passengers portrayed in Come From Away by delivering food, shelter, and support during their time of need.

This holiday season you can Give Something That Means Something in your local community. Gifts help those in need with immediate necessities like food and shelter and help put them on the road to recovery.

Your gift can impact families in the following ways:

  • $50 provides 10 blankets for comfort.
  • $100 provides 10 hot meals for nourishment.
  • $600 provides a family with emergency financial assistance for shelter and urgent needs.

Checks may be mailed to the American Red Cross at PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037. You can donate online or over the phone by calling 1-800-HELP NOW.

Come From Away debuts at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, November 23rd at 7:30 p.m. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.


