THE SOUND INSIDE Comes to Urbanite Theatre in October

Performances run October 20 – December 3, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Urbanite's main productions start with the regional premiere of the 2020 Tony-nominated play, THE SOUND INSIDE, by Adam Rapp (October 20 – December 3, 2023). With direction by Kristin Clippard, this critically acclaimed, suspense-filled drama explores the limits of an unsuspecting friendship between student and professor.

 “Rapp’s writing is unexpected, deliberate, and so relatable” says director Kristin Clippard. “The plot is unpredictable and provides solace for those living a lonely existence by examining the motivation of others. How can we hear what is truly going on inside each other? How can we truly listen and identify what someone is going through and needing to survive?” 

Summary: When Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student named Christopher, the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another. 

Production History: THE SOUND INSIDE was initially developed and debuted at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Shortly after, the show premiered at Broadway's Studio 54 in October 2017. With direction by David Cromer and stars like Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, the production received six Tony Award nominations; one was awarded to Parker for Best Actress in a Play.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
FST Opens Its Childrens Theatre Series With New Adaptation Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Photo
FST Opens Its Children's Theatre Series With New Adaptation Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

FST opens its Children's Theatre Series with a new adaptation of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT, a touching tale of love and self-acceptance. Don't miss this Helen Hayes Award-nominated play at FST's Keating Theatre. Tickets on sale now!

2
Dingbat Theatre Project Presents New Adaptation Of J.M. Barries PETER PAN Photo
Dingbat Theatre Project Presents New Adaptation Of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN

Dingbat Theatre Project presents a new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. Join Wendy and Peter on their adventures in Neverland. Tickets available now!

3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Jose Ramirez Band, September 30 Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Jose Ramirez Band, September 30

The Jose Ramirez Band will return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe with its passionate and soul-infused brand of the blues on September 30. The group has previously played at WBTT – to enthusiastic crowds – in 2021 and 2022.

4
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hosts 24th Anniversary Fall Gala in November Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hosts 24th Anniversary Fall Gala in November

For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 24th anniversary fall gala, “Groovin’ on the Soul Train 2,” the arts organization will celebrate the music from the #1 television platform for R&B and soul music. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

