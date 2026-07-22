SONGBIRDS OF THE SEVENTIES Will Extend at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the new cabaret Songbirds of the Seventies: From Woodstock to Soft Rock has been extended through September 13, 2026. Highlighting powerful anthems from artists like Fleetwood Mac and Linda Ronstadt, this dynamic cabaret celebrates the bold voices of the '60s and '70s whose artistry continues to empower and inspire.

“It's a joy to connect with the audience,” said musician Madalyn McHugh. “FST has the most wonderful, supportive patrons who love the music and the artists. It is a blessing to know and love them back.”

Created by Nancy Allen – the mind behind previous FST hits Rhinestone Cowgirls (Summer 2024) and Divas Three (Summer 2023) – Songbirds of the Seventies celebrates everything from the explosive energy of “Me and Bobby McGee” to the gentle lyrics of “Landslide.” No matter the sound, each song carries weight and meaning.

The dynamic cast includes FST favorite Madalyn McHugh (Three Pianos, Divas, A Place in the Sun, Take It to the Limit, Outlaws & Angels, Friends in Low Places), Samantha Duval (Little Shop of Horrors, Divas Three, Rhinestone Cowgirls), and Victoria Boland (FST debut). Together, they form an energetic trio brimming with powerful harmonies and a magnetic stage presence.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Leigh Womack (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

“This show takes the audience on a journey of joy, love, loss, rebellion, grit, and tenacity,” said musician Victoria Boland. “I hope audiences feel elated. In awe. Nostalgic. Moved.”

“This music gives me a feeling of calm and just transports me. Especially if I'm feeling upset or anxious about anything,” added actor Samantha Duval. “I hope audiences also feel transported, like they've had a little bit of an escape.”



Photo Credit: Kayla Erny.

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