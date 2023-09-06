Single Tickets to Asolo Repertory Theatre's Upcoming Season Go on Sale Next Week

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced that single tickets to its upcoming season will go on sale September 11 at 10 a.m. Don’t miss your chance to secure your seats and join us for a season filled with exceptional performances and unforgettable moments.

The 2023-24 season promises to take audiences on an unforgettable journey through a diverse range of theatrical genres, from classic dramas to contemporary comedies, all masterfully brought to life by the theatre's exceptional ensemble of actors and creative team.

The 65th season kicks off in November with the Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping, romantic comedy, CRAZY FOR YOU. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You,” this family-friendly musical is full of comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers.

The winter repertory season includes four dynamic and thought-provoking plays. Rep opens with the explosive drama, INHERIT THE WIND. Inspired by the most important trial of the 20th Century, the play was a hit with audiences on Broadway and later became an Oscar®-nominated film. Peter Rothstein will direct this battle of wits and wills that will leave pulses racing.

Fresh off its critically acclaimed world premiere productions at The Alley Theatre and Guthrie Theatre, BORN WITH TEETH will plunge audiences into palace intrigue, high stake spy craft and cutthroat betrayals. Directed by Rob Melrose, this play offers an inside, alternative look at the tumultuous relationship between William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe. ­

The third play in the repertory season is from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. INTIMATE APPAREL is the searing, sensual and powerful story of a Black seamstress’ forbidden romance in 1905 New York. Directed by Austene Van, audiences will be entranced by this heart wrenching modern classic about the power of human connection.

Wrapping up the four-show repertory season is a classic by Frederick Knott that has been reimaged by one of today’s greatest playwrights, Jeffrey Hatcher. DIAL ‘M’ FOR MURDER will take audiences to the edge of their seat as Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Céline Rosenthal directs this stylish and intoxicating thriller.

The spring brings the Theater Latté Da world premiere production of TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL. Propelled by a jazz-infused score, one of America’s greatest dramas reaches new heights in this searing story of a lone juror who demands that our legal system lives up to our ideals. This groundbreaking new musical is directed by Asolo Rep’s new Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, who has played an integral role in bringing this new work to the stage.

Secure your seats early and join us as we celebrate the magic of live theatre, the power of communal storytelling and its unique ability to inspire, provoke and delight. Mark your calendars for September 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. when single tickets go on sale.

As we commemorate the solemn anniversary of September 11, 2001, Asolo Rep is honored to express its deep appreciation for the selfless dedication of our first responders. In recognition of their unwavering commitment to our communities, we are pleased to extend a heartfelt thank you by offering a special 20% discount on single tickets. This exclusive offer is available only in-person and requires valid identification for all eligible first responders.

For more information on the 2023-24 season, ticket prices, and to take advantage of the special first responder discount, please visit Click Here or contact the Asolo Rep Box Office at 941.351.8000.