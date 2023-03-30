Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp Registration is Open Now Through May 15

Sarasota Youth Opera invites young people between the ages of 8 and 18 to explore the exciting world of opera through its annual Summer Camp. Led by a team of season professionals, the camp runs on weekdays from June 12 to June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one or two-week session available for children aged 8 to 10. The camp takes place at the Sarasota Opera House, located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue in downtown Sarasota. Tuition fees vary according to age and session with tuition assistance available. The program is designed for all skill levels with no audition required. The registration deadline is May 15, 2023.

Many have praised the camp for its hands-on approach to opera education: "This was the 3rd time my granddaughter attended Youth Opera Camp. It is the highlight of her summer! I want to thank you for the skill, education, and fun that you provided!" Another parent was pleased to see their child's newfound love for music, with their student saying, "three weeks flew by!" Parents have also noted their child's excitement each morning, singing the music of the operas they were learning on their way to the Opera House. "Opera Camp is the best! I wish it didn't have to end!" With such positive feedback, it's clear that opera camp is a unique and unforgettable experience that children look forward to all year long!

JUNE 2023 DATES, TIMES, AND BASICS:

Ages 8 to 10:

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Weekdays

Session 1 - June 12 - 16 ($150)

Session 2 - June 19 - 23 ($150)

Combined Sessions - June 12-23 ($275)

Ages 11-18:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Weekdays

One Session Only - June 12 - 30 ($375)

Early Drop-Off And Late Pick-Up Information:

Early Drop Off: $25 for the whole session (8:30 AM - 10 AM)

Late Pick Up: $25 for the whole session (3 PM - 5 PM)

Both Early Drop Off and Late Pick Up: $40 for the whole session

Sign-Up Info:

-There is no audition required

-The program is designed for all skill levels.

-Tuition assistance is available

-The registration deadline is Monday, May 15, 2023

-The camp will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple, Sarasota, FL.

-For more information, visit our website here, call 941-328-1329 or email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org

-To register click the link here https://form.jotform.com/230645625295157