Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grants From The Exchange Exchange In Support Of The 2026-2027 Young Person’s Concerts

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Sarasota Orchestra has received $25,000 in grant funding from The Exchange in support of the 2026-2027 Young Person's Concerts (YPC). This includes a Program Grant of $20,000, as well as $5,000 from the Elizabeth Lindsay Arts in Education Grant. Sarasota Orchestra's YPC are experienced by nearly 9,000 students annually and have been presented since 1953. This live orchestra concert experience for fourth and fifth grade students combines a year-long curriculum in schools with a field trip to see the professional Sarasota Orchestra in concert.

'We are proud to partner with The Exchange to expand access to music education for students across our region,' said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. 'Their support removes transportation barriers and opens the door for thousands of young people in our community to experience the excitement and inspiration of a live orchestral performance, many for the very first time.'

The 2026-2027 Young Person's Concerts will be held October 6-9, 2026 at the North Port Performing Arts Center and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with eight daytime concerts over the four days. The curriculum guide was developed by a team of area music teachers and the Sarasota Orchestra Education Department; it includes detailed lesson plans with information on the featured composers, specific pieces, and general music vocabulary. The 2026-2027 YPC program, titled 'The Conductor's Magical Book,' will feature an exciting and interactive concert experience that introduces audiences to orchestral music, instruments, and even conducting. It will be led by conductor Stilian Kirov and narrated by Rachael Lord. There will also be a family concert that is open to the public at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 9 at the Van Wezel.

'Each year, thousands of children discover the thrill of live orchestral music for the very first time at Sarasota Orchestra's Young Person's Concerts,' said Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO of The Exchange. 'Knowing that our support helps open the door to these transformative experiences—and perhaps sparks a lifelong love of the arts—is both meaningful and deeply rewarding. The Exchange is proud to continue our long tradition of supporting the YPC program.'

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2026-2027 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

About The Exchange

The Exchange is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization with a central purpose of supporting and enriching a variety of programs for local cultural organizations. Funds for this purpose are realized through a consignment operation in which merchandise is accepted either for donation or for consignment to be sold in its store. Grants and scholarships derived from the earnings of this store are used to enrich and strengthen arts-related programs and to encourage creativity in organizations and individuals throughout the community. Visit www.sarasotawex.com.

About Sarasota Orchestra

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 01 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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