Sarasota Music Festival Reveals 60th Anniversary Theme and Concert Highlights

Sarasota Music Festival has announced its concert programs for the 2024 Festival season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, this year’s Festival is themed “Music Unbound.”
The three-week Festival runs from June 2 – 22 and features a schedule of 14 different concerts, and events, as well as a wide range of masterclasses, coaching sessions, and rehearsals.
Nearly 500 fellows from top music programs at colleges and conservatories worldwide audition to participate in the Festival each year, but only 60 are accepted. Selected musicians work side-by-side with a group of 40 faculty artists who represent many of the most renowned music schools and conservatories.
“Over the course of three weeks, fellows will have the opportunity to experience and participate in the many ways in which composers and performers of the past and present have explored the interaction between very different musical languages and modes of performing,” says Music Director Jeffrey Kahane.
Programming will spotlight the beauty that results when some of the world’s most versatile musicians join together to share their gifts,highlighting the transformative magic that occurs when differing musical genres and performance styles are brought into intentional and dynamic relationship with each other.
60th Anniversary Concert: New Beginnings – Sunday, June 2 – 4:00pm: The 60th Anniversary Festival begins with a program that unites the past, present and future. Music Director Jeffrey Kahane will perform on harpsichord alongside flutist and Festival alumna Marianne Gedigan for a work from the archives—Francois Couperin’s Le Rossignol en amour (The Nightingale in Love). Bohuslav Martinů’s mid-20th-century Sonata for Flute and Piano, composed in Cape Cod, provides a contrast with its jazz-infused rhythms. Festival alumna and talented improviser Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir takes center stage with Jane Antonia Cornish’s Portrait for solo cello. Arensky’s Piano Trio No. 1, a prime example of Romanticism, anchors the program.
Bach and Beyond – Friday, June 7 – 7:30pm: Sarasota Music Festival faculty, fellows and the Borromeo String Quartet join forces for music separated by time yet linked by emotion, innovation and creativity. Faculty member Jeff Scott’s Passion for Bach and Coltraneproceeds from the opening of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations and ventures boldly down unexpected avenues. Music Director Jeffrey Kahane plays keyboard in a performance of Bach’s thrilling Brandenburg Concerto No. 5. The Borromeo String Quartet interprets a piece from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, the “Old Testament” of keyboard music, transformed by the ensemble’s violist Nicholas Kitchen. Returning faculty Paul Neubauer joins the Borromeo String Quartet for Mozart’s famous String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor.
