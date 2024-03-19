Sarasota Music Festival Reveals 60th Anniversary Theme and Concert Highlights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Music Festival has announced its concert programs for the 2024 Festival season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, this year’s Festival is themed “Music Unbound.”

The three-week Festival runs from June 2 – 22 and features a schedule of 14 different concerts, and events, as well as a wide range of masterclasses, coaching sessions, and rehearsals.

Nearly 500 fellows from top music programs at colleges and conservatories worldwide audition to participate in the Festival each year, but only 60 are accepted. Selected musicians work side-by-side with a group of 40 faculty artists who represent many of the most renowned music schools and conservatories.

“Over the course of three weeks, fellows will have the opportunity to experience and participate in the many ways in which composers and performers of the past and present have explored the interaction between very different musical languages and modes of performing,” says Music Director Jeffrey Kahane.

Programming will spotlight the beauty that results when some of the world’s most versatile musicians join together to share their gifts,highlighting the transformative magic that occurs when differing musical genres and performance styles are brought into intentional and dynamic relationship with each other.

Sarasota Music Festival highlights include: