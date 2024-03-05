Sarasota Jewish Theatre To Reveal 2024-25 Season; Luncheon to Celebrate Carolyn Michel And Howard Millman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) will celebrate its fourth season with a luncheon on March 26, noon to 1:15 p.m., at Michael's On East, 1259 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The event will honor Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman and include SJT's 2024-2025 season announcement.

SJT's first production of the 2023-2024 season, Becky Mode's “Fully Committed,” sold out its scheduled run and an added performance. Larry Gelbart's “Better Late," which runs from March 13-21, is sold out. The final production of the season, “The Immigrant” by Mark Harelik which runs from May 1-12, is expected to sell out as well.

Carole Kleinberg, SJT's artistic director, stated, “Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman have not only been the most dedicated advocates for Sarasota Jewish Theatre but for many other arts and health and human service organizations in Sarasota and beyond. We are privileged to benefit from their leadership and support, and eager to honor them during this celebration.”

Luncheon attendees will be the first to hear what SJT is planning for its 2024-2025 season.

For more information about Sarasota Jewish Theatre, and to make luncheon reservations, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

