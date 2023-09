Sarasota Jewish Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Season

Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season. The season opens with a two-night-only special production of “Charting the Lost Continent” in October, which is followed by a one-night-only repeat of last season’s sold out musical, “Bashert – Some Things are Meant to Be,” in November. The season continues with three plays from January through May: “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode , “Better Late” by Larry Gelbart , and “The Immigrant” by Mark Harelik . The plays are presented at The Players Centre Studio 1130 at the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. To purchase tickets and subscriptions ($18-$93), visit ThePlayers.org or call 941-365-2494. For information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

Based on poetry by award-winning Sarasota poet Linda Albert, “Charting the Lost Continent,” presented October 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., is an original and thought-provoking staged reading featuring heartwarming, lusty, poignant, and thoroughly human stories exploring the thoughts, feelings, and wit of people as they reflect on the seasons of life. India Marie Paul directs the cast of Jenny Aldrich, Alice Cotman, Victoria Flounders, Donna Gerdes, Aden Russel, and Pam Wiley. “Charting the Lost Continent” is supported in part by a teaching artist grant to Carole Kleinberg from The Johnson Singer Arts and Education Fund, a program of the Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation.

Carole Kleinberg, artistic director of Sarasota Jewish Theatre, said, “Because we sold out and turned away so many people for ‘Bashert – Some Things are Meant to Be’ last season, we are bringing back a slightly revised and enhanced production of it on November 11 at 7:30 p.m.” This one-woman musical, written and performed by Lynne Bernfield, directed by Sharon Ohrenstein with musical direction by Tom Pizzi, is about the surprising and even impossible events which occur in our lives: the ironic way two lovers meet, the implausible way a performer’s career gets started, and how, against all odds, a dream/wish comes true.