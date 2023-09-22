Sarasota Jewish Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Season

The season opens with a two-night-only special production of 'Charting the Lost Continent' in October.
Preview: January 31, 1:30 p.m.
Performances: January 31, February 1, 3 at 7:30 p.m.; February 2, 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Larry Gelbart’s “Better Late” (March 13-21), directed by Carolyn Michel, is a riff on a December-December-December romance that bristles with biting humor. Nora (Nellie O’Brien) and Lee (Don Walker) have been married for 20 years when Nora asks if they can take in her ex-husband, Julian (Lee Gundersheimer), for a few weeks while he is recovering from a recent stroke. Tension builds between the two men as Julian’s orchestrated relapses prolong his stay from weeks to months and family and relationship dynamics are tested. How long will Julian stay and how long will it take until Lee cracks?
Preview: March 13, 1:30 p.m.
Performances: March 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 p.m.; March 17 at 1:30 p.m.
Mark Harelik’s “The Immigrant” (May 1-12), directed by Gus Kaikkonen, is the heartwarming true story of a life fulfilled in the “Golden Land.” In rural central Texas, 1909, a young Russian-Jewish immigrant has sought refuge in the land of the free. He arrives in America through the port of Galveston and discovers a world of unknowns. The first miracle he encounters is a banana. He goes door to door selling this fruit, and eventually manages to buy a cart. Life changes when he pulls his banana cart into the village of Hamilton. Able to speak only Yiddish, alone amid a staunchly Christian community, he begs for shelter. Miracles continue to unfold over the next 30 year as religion meets religion, culture meets culture, and humanity triumphs over fear.
Preview: May 1, 1:30 p.m.
Performances: May 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 at 7:30 p.m.; May 3, 5, 12 at 1:30 p.m.
Kleinberg continued, “We are thrilled with the audience response SJT is receiving and delighted to be spreading our wings in new directions. Not only are we presenting terrific mainstage plays with top notch actors and directors, we are also producing smaller ‘traveling’ plays which can be performed at organizations, condo communities, synagogues, and libraries in Sarasota and Manatee counties.” These plays include “The Bintel Briefs - Memories and Melodies,” “The Rest of the Story,” and “Charting the Lost Continent” after it completes its run at the theatre.
“The Bintel Briefs - Memories and Melodies,” a staged reading with music, brings to life the warm, humorous, and poignant letters from The Bintel Brief, a Yiddish advice column found in the Daily Forward newspaper that began just after the turn of the twentieth century. The letters, written by Jewish immigrants to the paper's founding editor Abraham Cahan, tell the travails of life in the new world. Written and directed by Alice Cotman and fine-tuned by Carolyn Michel, it features David Meyersburg as Cahan. Yiddish music favorites performed by Rosalie Leon evoke the rich life of the "greenhorns" on the lower east side of New York City.
“The Rest of the Story” is a one-act comedy featuring A VERY OLD Eve being interviewed by a journalist for a retrospective on her life. The interview takes place in the Garden of Eden Park, just across the river from the assisted living facility where Eve resides. When Lilith, an unwelcome visitor, intrudes, sparks fly, and Eve is forced to reveal a lifetime of resentments. This introspective play directed by Carole Kleinberg features Sue Bachman, Lynne Doyle, and Jamie Butram.
Kleinberg concluded, “The diversity in SJT audiences is proving my conviction that you don't have to be Jewish to love Jewish theatre.”
