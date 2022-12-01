Sarasota Jewish Theatre Announces Change To 2023 Season Lineup

Sarasota Jewish Theatre announces a change in one of its upcoming plays this season. Due to a scheduling conflict, Family Secrets by Sherry Glaser will replace Collected Stories, on March 22-27, 2023.

This unconventionally funny, often touching comedy centers on five members of a meshugenah (a little bit crazy) Jewish family who have been transplanted from the Bronx to Southern California.

Sarasota favorite Carolyn Michel, once again directed by husband Howard Millman, transforms herself in front of our eyes as she portrays all five family members. With stunning clarity, she brings to life patriarch Mort and motherly Bev, earth-child daughter Kahari, angst-ridden sixteen-year-old Sandra and the amazing Grandma Rose.

The comedy, which won the NY Theater World Award for Best Debut and was nominated for a NY Drama Desk Award and two LA Ovation Awards, explores the notion of family through both generational and cultural differences. Our world has changed significantly since Family Secrets was first produced in 1998. What was politically incorrect at that time has become shockingly mainstream, as issues of parenting, sexual identity, mental health, eating disorders, adolescent acting out, pregnancy and birth, and the joys and tribulations of aging have become the stuff of today's headlines.

When Carolyn originally performed the role twelve years ago at Florida Studio Theatre, Jay Handleman's glowing review said: "With this one-woman tour de force, Carolyn Michel proves again why she is a major favorite of area audiences: She takes them in, as if sharing heartfelt info, and they take her to their hearts...(this) is a universal story about parental love, children's frustrations with parental authority and the desire for everyone to feel like they belong and become happy in their own lives."

According to Michel, the real secret is revealed when everyone in the audience feels as if they were part of the family. Family Secrets will be performed March 22-27.

SJT's season also includes Hedy: The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr starring Heather Massie, February 21-26 and a brand-new comedy, We All Fall Down by Lila Rose Kaplan, directed by Jeffery Kin, April 18-23.

For information on all plays, go to www.sarasotajewishtheatre.org. Tickets are available at The Players Centre box office, theplayers.org or call 941-365-2494.

