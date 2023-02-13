Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Continues 2023 “Global Issues” Series With Educational Lectures, February 1-28

2023 marks the 52nd season of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) "Global Issues" series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 10-March 31, features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues. This month's lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers.

Highlights include: Amb. Jimmy Kolker, former Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who will discuss how the great powers are responding to Africa's population growth and economic emergence; Amb. Dennis Ross, William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who will explore the changing Middle East; and Dr. David Lampton, former Chairman of The Asia Foundation, former president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and former dean of faculty at SAIS, who will speak about the implications of China's infrastructure push abroad.

The lectures are presented on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. Lectures will also be available for purchase on video. The 2023 season also features the popular "Music Mondays" series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, January 9-March 27, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice.

Bob Deutsch, SILL's president, says that he's looking forward to "experiencing a full return to normal in a post-pandemic world. We have another excellent season of entertaining conversations and performances with artists of both local and national prominence for our Music Mondays series and informative presentations on topics of great interest in our Global Issues Series." Deutsch adds that, over the years, hundreds of SILL attendees have said that SILL's $85 series subscriptions and the $10 single entry tickets are "among the best deals in town."

Upcoming lectures include:

Tuesday, February 14: How Are the Great Powers Responding to Africa's Population Growth and Economic Emergence? With Jimmy Kolker. African economies are diversifying, populations and cities are booming and growing. Britain and France long held influence with elites, and during the Cold War, Russia and the United States competed. Now, China is the leading trade partner. Amb. Jimmy Kolker will discuss what that means for the U.S., other great powers and for Africa's future. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15: Lessons Learned from Fighting AIDS and Ebola in Africa. Did We Apply Them to Covid? Are We Ready for the Next Pandemic? With Jimmy Kolker. A 20-year effort, led by the U.S., brought AIDS under control in Africa. Ending the Ebola outbreak required an intense emergency response in three countries. But the response to Covid 19 was slow and poorly focused. Amb. Jimmy Kolker will explain what we have learned is that health security is national security for the United States. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 16: The Sneaky War: Russia, China, the U.S. and the Emerging Strategic Paradigm. With Sean McFate. Russia invades Ukraine. China covets Taiwan. Iran wants the Middle East. Everywhere, autocracies are bullying democracies. Wars are no longer won by the strong but by the sneaky, who employ an arsenal of dark arts. Dr. Sean McFate will explain what "sneaky war" entails, why it succeeds, and how the U.S. can use it to defend freedom globally. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, February 17: The Sneaky War: Russia, China, the U.S. and the Emerging Strategic Paradigm. With Sean McFate. Russia invades Ukraine. China covets Taiwan. Iran wants the Middle East. Everywhere, autocracies are bullying democracies. Wars are no longer won by the strong but by the sneaky, who employ an arsenal of dark arts. Dr. Sean McFate will explain what "sneaky war" entails, why it succeeds, and how the U.S. can use it to defend freedom globally. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, February 21: Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease: When Will We Find a Cure? With Aron Troen. 120 years after Alois Alzheimer first described the eponymous brain disease, the culmination of three decades of research into the "Amyloid Hypothesis" with the first FDA approved immunotherapy for Alzheimer's disease, is mired in controversy. Dr. Aron Troen will explain why this is and explore current barriers to finding a cure. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22: Can Dementia be Prevented? The Role of Diet and Lifestyle with Aron Troen. If we can't yet cure dementia, can we at least prevent it? Public health guidelines advise diet and life-style approaches to lower one's risk of developing dementia. Dr. Aron Troen will explain how the evidence for potential "risk reduction" is obtained and evaluated and what the current evidence says. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 23: Changing World: Changing Middle East with Dennis Ross. The Biden administration is facing simultaneous geopolitical crises. Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the stability of the post-Cold War World Order, Iran's nuclear program continues to advance, and China's increasing hostility and power requires strenuous US competition. Amb. Dennis Ross will discuss the implications for US policy and the Middle East. At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m. and Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m.

Friday, February 24: Changing World: Changing Middle East with Dennis Ross. The Biden administration is facing simultaneous geopolitical crises. Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the stability of the post-Cold War World Order, Iran's nuclear program continues to advance, and China's increasing hostility and power requires strenuous US competition. Amb. Dennis Ross will discuss the implications for US policy and the Middle East. At the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, February 28: Rivers of Iron: High-Speed Railroads and Chinese Power in Southeast Asia with David Lampton. At the turn of this Millennium, China had no high-speed railway industry or network at home. By 2020, China had developed an advanced domestic high-speed rail industry, laid 30,000 miles of track at home, and began to export systems abroad, targeting Southeast Asia. Is this "debt-trap diplomacy"? Dr. David Lampton will discuss: What are the implications of China's infrastructure push abroad? At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.

