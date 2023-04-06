Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024

Learn more about the upcoming exhibitions here!

Apr. 06, 2023  

Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024. While the Hermitage and the Museum have partnered on previous community programs featuring award-winning Hermitage artists across multiple disciplines, these will be the first major exhibitions of Hermitage alumni artists at Sarasota Art Museum.

Dan Cameron has been selected to curate an exhibition of multiple Hermitage artists spanning the past two decades. Cameron is a longtime member of the Hermitage's National Curatorial Council, and he will work in collaboration with Sarasota Art Museum's Senior Curator Rangsook Yoon to shape an exhibition of works focused on the impact of 10 Hermitage artists, tracing the trajectory of their artistic journeys - from their residencies at the Hermitage to the return of their work to Sarasota.

Sarasota Art Museum will simultaneously present a solo exhibition featuring new work and a site-specific installation by Hermitage Fellow Anne Patterson. Patterson is a multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn. Her body of work consists of paintings, sculptures, and large-scale multimedia installations that combine sculpture, architecture, lighting, video, music, and scent.



FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition Photo
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas Photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revu Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revue
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will conclude its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the world-premiere musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.”
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season Photo
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season
The Van Wezel has announced its 2023-24 Broadway season, which kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical. Learn more about the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You


Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
April 6, 2023

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting CompetitionFST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
April 6, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and ViolasArtist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
April 4, 2023

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller RevueWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revue
April 4, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will conclude its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the world-premiere musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.”
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway SeasonHAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season
April 3, 2023

The Van Wezel has announced its 2023-24 Broadway season, which kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical. Learn more about the full season here!
share