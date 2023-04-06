Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024. While the Hermitage and the Museum have partnered on previous community programs featuring award-winning Hermitage artists across multiple disciplines, these will be the first major exhibitions of Hermitage alumni artists at Sarasota Art Museum.

Dan Cameron has been selected to curate an exhibition of multiple Hermitage artists spanning the past two decades. Cameron is a longtime member of the Hermitage's National Curatorial Council, and he will work in collaboration with Sarasota Art Museum's Senior Curator Rangsook Yoon to shape an exhibition of works focused on the impact of 10 Hermitage artists, tracing the trajectory of their artistic journeys - from their residencies at the Hermitage to the return of their work to Sarasota.

Sarasota Art Museum will simultaneously present a solo exhibition featuring new work and a site-specific installation by Hermitage Fellow Anne Patterson. Patterson is a multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn. Her body of work consists of paintings, sculptures, and large-scale multimedia installations that combine sculpture, architecture, lighting, video, music, and scent.