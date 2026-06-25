SONGBIRDS OF THE SEVENTIES to Open at Florida Studio Theatre This Summer

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Florida Studio Theatre will present Songbirds of the Seventies: From Woodstock to Soft Rock, a powerful tribute to the women who wrote their own rules – and songs. Featuring era-defining hits from artists like Stevie Nicks and Carole King, this vibrant cabaret celebrates the anthems of the '60s and '70s. Previews begin July 7, officially opening July 9, with performances through September 6 in FST's Court Cabaret.

Songbirds of the Seventies applauds the voices, stories, and songs that changed music forever. Featuring beloved hits from Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Linda Ronstadt, and more, this uplifting cabaret captures the spirit of the trailblazing women who stepped into the spotlight as both performers and songwriters, forever changing the sound of popular music.

Created by Nancy Allen – the mind behind previous FST hits Rhinestone Cowgirls (Summer 2024) and Divas Three (Summer 2023) – Songbirds of the Seventies celebrates the music that defined a generation, spanning everything from Woodstock-era folk to chart-topping soft rock.

With more than two decades of experience in the theatre industry, Allen brings her signature blend of storytelling, nostalgia, and musical celebration to this tribute honoring some of the most influential artists of the twentieth century.

“This brand new cabaret celebrates a unique moment in music history when authenticity mattered more than spectacle,” said Allen. “These women weren't simply performing songs, they were sharing experiences that audiences recognized in their own lives. That's why this music has lasted for generations. The melodies are beautiful, but it's the honesty behind them that continues to resonate. It's something that's hard to find in today's world.”

The dynamic cast includes FST favorite Madalyn McHugh, who most recently appeared in Three Pianos last winter. A singer-songwriter herself, McHugh co-created the pop band McHugh Girl, with original music available on streaming platforms. Also returning to FST is Samantha Duval, who previously appeared as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, as well as in Divas Three and Rhinestone Cowgirls. Completing the trio is Victoria Boland, making her FST debut. An award-winning vocalist, Boland has performed on major stages around the world, including for Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Leigh Womack (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

Celebrate the unforgettable and fearless voices you adore in Songbirds of the Seventies, onstage July 7 to September 6, 2026. Previews are July 7 and 8, with opening night on July 9, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.

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