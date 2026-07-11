Interview: John Alexander of COPELAND at COPELAND

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John Alexander, the genius behind captivating films about legendary music icons, has once again delved into the world of musical pioneers in his latest project COPELAND. This time, the spotlight shines on none other than the lively and electrifying character, Copeland. Known to many as the powerhouse drummer of the iconic trio, The Police, Copeland's theatrical presence and adrenaline-pumping energy are hard to miss.



"We were really just trying to keep up with him! Stewart moves at lightning speed, delivering punchlines with rapid-fire precision. It felt like a chase trying to capture his infectious energy on camera," Alexander quips, reflecting on his exhilarating experience capturing Copeland's dynamic persona.

Copeland is not just your average drummer for any old band –he's a true maestro, as the film COPELAND reveals. Written and Directed by the talented Pablo Aragüés, this cinematic gem unfolds like a riveting drum solo, each beat syncing perfectly with Copeland's own life story. The man himself takes center stage as the narrator throughout the film, giving us a peek into his world starting from the tender age of 12 when he first laid his hands on a set of drums.

From a curious kid banging away on the skins, Copeland evolved into a true percussion virtuoso by immersing himself in the diverse rhythms and styles of music from across the globe. His journey began under the tutelage of an Armenian drummer and continued in Lebanon, where he got his first taste of performing live at a young age. With a jazz musician for a father, Copeland found his unique groove amid the sounds of Arabic music, which resonated with the reggae beats he would later infuse into his signature style.

This eclectic musical fusion culminated in an unforgettable collaboration with the opening band UB40 during The Police's epic “Synchronicity Tour in 1983-1984, where Copeland's drumming prowess and diverse influences perfectly complemented their sound. Copeland's journey from a young prodigy to a globally renowned percussionist is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and a whole lot of rhythm!

COPELAND starts with Copeland gathering his flock of harmonious comrades at his humble abode within the confines of his cherished home studio, where music reverberates through the walls with passion and creativity. It is in this sacred space that Stewart's artistic spirit blossoms, and the muse of music bestows its divine inspiration upon him.

Despite being hailed primarily as a drum virtuoso, Stewart's musicality knows no bounds. With finesse and flair, he effortlessly transitions from drumming to serenading on the trombone or trumpet, strumming the strings of the guitar, and anchoring the rhythm with the mighty bass. His eclectic repertoire of instruments reflects the kaleidoscope of his artistic vision. And among the showcase of his lifelong collection of musical treasures, one thing becomes abundantly clear - in his symphony of life, the only constant melody is that of expansion and infinite possibility.

During his school days, Copeland found himself entangled in America's music revolution while assisting his music agent brother, a journey that inadvertently set the stage for his own musical escapades. When the punk scene erupted in London, his brother rode that frenzy, inspiring Copeland to carve his own path in the music world. And amid this electrifying epoch, he crossed paths with a certain iconic figure known as Sting.

Amidst the trials and tribulations of forging a fledgling band, a magnetic force underlined by magic and groove permeated their music, despite lacking any breakout hits. The group shared an unspoken connection and charisma that hinted at their promising potential. Through fortuitous encounters, they stumbled upon the missing piece of their musical puzzle in the form of a stellar guitarist, thus birthing the legendary trio we now know as The Police - a triumvirate brimming with a musical finesse that would soon etch them into the annals of music history.

In the sprawling saga of music history, a fresh melodic current known as "New Wave" rose into prominence, providing the perfect playground for The Police to strut their stuff. As their third album loomed on the musical horizon, the bubbling pot of their vibrant personalities boiled over with angst and friction. Fast forward to many moons later, during a revival tour in 2007-2008 marking three decades since their formation. This nostalgic trip down memory lane acted as a poignant pause to let bygones be bygones and battles of yore drift into the annals of time.

Copeland had a plethora of ideas hidden up his sleeve, making The Police a mere blip in his illustrious career. Transitioning effortlessly into the world of cinema, he collaborated with a plethora of renowned names (too many to list here). Within the confines of the studio, where he skillfully showcased his mastery over guitar, drums, bass, double bass, keyboards, synthesizer, banjo, and percussion in a single composition, Copeland found solace. This newfound avenue of creativity brought forth the utmost joy, propelling him to spend the next two decades absorbed in the art of composition.

In his free time and during his travels through the inner African continent, Stewart was akin to a daring explorer, just like a handful of trailblazing artists from the colorful era of the mid-1980s. This period witnessed a fascinating trend as Western musicians avidly journeyed to Africa in pursuit of fresh, captivating rhythms, and Copeland stood at the forefront of this musical expedition. Thanks to the convenience of global travel and the flourishing "world music" genre, renowned rock and pop icons such as Paul Simon and Talking Heads were able to seamlessly merge Western pop conventions with the vibrant tapestry of traditional African melodies. Embarking on a captivating musical quest chronicled in a documentary, Copeland masterfully crafted his groundbreaking 1985 solo album, The Rhythmatist, a remarkable African musical odyssey that left an indelible mark on the music landscape of the time.

Working on films Copeland, found himself surrounded by a cadre of talented musicians, and this drove him to pull together various instruments to compose symphonies. The experience of collaborating with such high level professional artists proved to be both invigorating and inspiring, fueling Stewart's creativity to new heights.

In this middle of this musical adventure, Stewart mockingly mentioned his plan to write a symphony only after completing his opera, in a lighthearted and jesting manner. However, to his surprise, his comment was taken seriously, leading to numerous requests for opera compositions. Stewart found himself diving headfirst into this new venture, discovering a newfound obsession that resonated deeply with his artistic soul. The grandeur and scale of opera productions seemed tailor-made for Stewart's larger-than-life personality, allowing him to unleash his creativity without constraints. It was no wonder that the passion and complexity of this musical form perfectly suited him.

The infectious charm of Stewart's own voice shines through and the behind-the-scenes glance at Stewart's Super 8 films originating from 1978 adds a nostalgic touch. Stewart stored these treasures in shoe-boxes, only to have them brought to life once digitized. Under the guidance of Shawn Rhodes at Underground Vaults & Storage (UV&S), this unearthed hidden treasure trove of footage seems to have been waiting for its moment in the spotlight. This previously unseen material played a crucial role in shaping the distinctive ambiance of COPELAND, giving it a unique and authentic feel. This personal collection offered a glimpse into his world that adds a layer of depth and texture to the film.

With a drumstick in hand and a soul full of rhythm, Copeland is a force to be reckoned with. His music is not just a passion; it's a part of him that he generously gifts to the world. Spontaneous, lively, and a bit wild, Stewart finds his true self in the art of creating music. He may come off as eccentric, maybe a tad too enthusiastic about banging those drums, but hey, in the world of melodies and harmonies, he's in perfect harmony.

Stewart Copeland is harnessed in COPELAND, weaving a web of whimsical opportunities that he expertly spun into reality. With a knack for saying yes to outlandish ideas and running with them, he has transformed his dreams into tangible achievements. Leading the charge alongside a top-notch team featuring Tarquin Gotch and Shawn Rhodes, Alexander was drawn into the project. Despite the exuberant subject matter revolving around Copeland's vibrant personality, Alexander emphasizes, "It is the individuals and the approach that truly captivate me in a project."

Alexander's films often delve into the realm of a multi-dimensional creator, sparking curiosity about what motivates him to explore such stories. It seems that his driving force lies in the emotional aspect of film making, aiming to resonate with his audience on a profound level. Alexander believes that the ultimate goal of a film is to touch people's hearts and evoke genuine feelings within them. To him, the emotional core is paramount in creating a lasting impact.

Drawing inspiration from George Lucas, Alexander embraces the notion that "All filmmakers are just frustrated musicians," viewing music as a powerful tool for emotional communication. He also echoes Rudy Love's famous quote “That which is from the heart reaches to the heart”. This philosophy serves as a guiding principle in Alexander's work, emphasizing the importance of genuine and authentic storytelling to forge a true bond with viewers.

Alexander is currently busy touring European film festivals with COPELAND, a film that is creating quite a buzz. The North American premiere is scheduled for this fall, and anticipation is running high. Critics have been raving about the movie, celebrating its intimate portrayal of Stewart's creative process and his impressive five-decade long career. It's safe to say that this film is not one to miss!