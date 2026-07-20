FORGOTTEN BROADWAY and OUT OF BOUNDS to Headline Florida Studio Theatre's Summer Improv Lineup

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced a lineup of improv performances and workshops. The season continues with the return of Orlando's acclaimed Forgotten Broadway and FST Improv's fan-favorite showdown Out of Bounds. Together, these performances promise weeks of spontaneous comedy and unforgettable fun.

This summer's expanded improv lineup was created while the Sarasota Improv Festival takes a one-year hiatus due to the construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza and FST's continued expansion. Founded in 2009 by FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, the Festival will return next July. In the meantime, audiences can still enjoy many of the talented performers and inventive shows that have made the Festival a Sarasota favorite.

"We've loved filling the summer with so much creativity, joy, and most importantly laughter!" said Sarah Durham, FST's Associate Director of Improv. "One of the best parts of improv is that no two performances are ever the same. Whether you're coming back for another show or visiting Bowne's Lab for the very first time, there's always something new to experience."

The season continues July 31 and August 1 with Orlando's Forgotten Broadway, a breakout hit of the 2025 Sarasota Improv Festival. In this one-of-a-kind musical comedy, "forgotten" Broadway stars take center stage in a completely improvised revue. Using audience suggestions, the performers create original characters, songs, and Broadway-style productions entirely on the spot.

Forgotten Broadway will also lead two interactive workshops on August 1. Singing (Minus the Scary) helps performers build confidence in a supportive, judgment-free environment, while The Story in the Songs! explores how to create compelling stories through improvised musical theatre. Whether participants are seasoned improvisers or simply curious to try something new, these workshops offer a fun and welcoming introduction.

Beginning August 8, FST's resident improv team returns with Out of Bounds, an audience-favorite competition where two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause!

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