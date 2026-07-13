Sarasota Concert Association's Choose Three Concerts To Go On Sale
Performances a part of the series will start in December.
The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that Choose Three Mini Subscriptions are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2026-27 Season. Choose Three Mini Subscription allows concert-goers the opportunity to select three concerts and receive 10% off the standard single ticket price.
The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January with the Takács Quartet featuring pianist Jeremy Denk, Van Cliburn-Competition winning pianist Aristo Sham; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne; and The Cleveland Orchestra featuring conductor Semyon Bychkov and pianist Alexandre Kantorow.
Mini subscribers can also select from Special Event concerts such as pianist Daniil Trifonov, as well as a Chanticleer Holiday Concert.
Five-Concert Great Performers subscribers and Choose Three subscribers can reserve seats before single tickets go on sale to the public on September 8.
Call the box office at 941-966-6161 for Choose Three subscriptions. For more information on the Sarasota Concert Association’s 2026-27 season go to www.SCAsarasota.org.
The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. Now in its 82nd season, the Great Performers Series presents world-renowned orchestras, recitalists, and chamber groups; Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts, and Special Events are presented in venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.SCAsarasota.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS:
PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Sarasota Opera House
Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov makes his long-awaited Sarasota debut performing Schubert's "Wanderer-Fantasie" as well as works by Handel, Stravinsky, and selections drawn from the rich, diverse, musical landscapes of Central and South America, from Villa-Lobos to Ginastera.
CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT
Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Sarasota Opera House
Join Grammy Award-Winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to hear why they are known as “an orchestra of voices” as they perform classic Renaissance repertoire and holiday selections.
GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES:
TAKÁCS QUARTET WITH PIANIST Jeremy Denk
Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Riverview Performing Arts Center
Franck Piano Quintet
Mozart Quartet K. 590
Mendelssohn Quartet, Op. 80
PIANIST ARISTO SHAM
Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Riverview Performing Arts Center
Beethoven Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14
Rachmaninoff Six Moments Musicaux
Chopin Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3, Fantaisie Impromptu
ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH PIANIST ISATA KANNEH-MASON
Monday, February 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Selections from Handel’s “Water Music” Suite
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27
Haydn Symphony No. 91
MIDORI WITH THE FESTIVAL STRINGS LUCERNE
Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Beethoven Symphony No. 2
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Semyon Bychkov, Conductor
Alexandre Kantorow, Piano
Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Britten Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
Elgar Enigma Variations
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The Seger Experience
Richey Suncoast Theatre (8/22-8/22)
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"Woodstock 69"
Richey Suncoast Theatre (8/15-8/15)
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ShaToby: Tributes to Shania Twain and Toby Keith
Manatee Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/09)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
Peabody Auditorium (1/01-1/01)
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Come From Away
Manatee Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/31)
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An Evening with Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock - November 19
Motorworks Brewing- Bradenton (11/19-11/19)
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A Motown Christmas
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (12/02-1/03)
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1999 by Stacey Isom Campbell
Urbanite Theatre (3/18-4/25)
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1776 The Musical
Richey Suncoast Theatre (7/16-7/16)
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Liverpool Live: A Tribute to the Beatles
Manatee Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)