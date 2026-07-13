Sarasota Concert Association's Choose Three Concerts To Go On Sale

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The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that Choose Three Mini Subscriptions are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2026-27 Season. Choose Three Mini Subscription allows concert-goers the opportunity to select three concerts and receive 10% off the standard single ticket price.

The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January with the Takács Quartet featuring pianist Jeremy Denk, Van Cliburn-Competition winning pianist Aristo Sham; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne; and The Cleveland Orchestra featuring conductor Semyon Bychkov and pianist Alexandre Kantorow.

Mini subscribers can also select from Special Event concerts such as pianist Daniil Trifonov, as well as a Chanticleer Holiday Concert.

Five-Concert Great Performers subscribers and Choose Three subscribers can reserve seats before single tickets go on sale to the public on September 8.

Call the box office at 941-966-6161 for Choose Three subscriptions. For more information on the Sarasota Concert Association’s 2026-27 season go to www.SCAsarasota.org.

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. Now in its 82nd season, the Great Performers Series presents world-renowned orchestras, recitalists, and chamber groups; Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts, and Special Events are presented in venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.SCAsarasota.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Sarasota Opera House

Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov makes his long-awaited Sarasota debut performing Schubert's "Wanderer-Fantasie" as well as works by Handel, Stravinsky, and selections drawn from the rich, diverse, musical landscapes of Central and South America, from Villa-Lobos to Ginastera.

CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Sarasota Opera House

Join Grammy Award-Winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to hear why they are known as “an orchestra of voices” as they perform classic Renaissance repertoire and holiday selections.



GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES:

TAKÁCS QUARTET WITH PIANIST Jeremy Denk

Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Riverview Performing Arts Center

Franck Piano Quintet

Mozart Quartet K. 590

Mendelssohn Quartet, Op. 80

PIANIST ARISTO SHAM

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Riverview Performing Arts Center

Beethoven Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14

Rachmaninoff Six Moments Musicaux

Chopin Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3, Fantaisie Impromptu

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH PIANIST ISATA KANNEH-MASON

Monday, February 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Selections from Handel’s “Water Music” Suite

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27

Haydn Symphony No. 91

MIDORI WITH THE FESTIVAL STRINGS LUCERNE

Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Beethoven Symphony No. 2

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Semyon Bychkov, Conductor

Alexandre Kantorow, Piano

Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Britten Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Elgar Enigma Variations

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