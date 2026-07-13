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Sarasota Concert Association's Choose Three Concerts To Go On Sale

Performances a part of the series will start in December.

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Sarasota Concert Association's Choose Three Concerts To Go On Sale

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that Choose Three Mini Subscriptions are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2026-27 Season. Choose Three Mini Subscription allows concert-goers the opportunity to select three concerts and receive 10% off the standard single ticket price.  

The 2027 Great Performers Series launches in January with the Takács Quartet featuring pianist Jeremy  Denk, Van Cliburn-Competition winning pianist Aristo Sham; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with  pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; Midori with The Festival Strings Lucerne; and The Cleveland  Orchestra featuring conductor Semyon Bychkov and pianist Alexandre Kantorow.  

Mini subscribers can also select from Special Event concerts such as pianist Daniil Trifonov, as well as a  Chanticleer Holiday Concert.  

Five-Concert Great Performers subscribers and Choose Three subscribers can reserve seats before single  tickets go on sale to the public on September 8.  

Call the box office at 941-966-6161 for Choose Three subscriptions. For more information on the  Sarasota Concert Association’s 2026-27 season go to www.SCAsarasota.org.  

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for  world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. Now in its 82nd season, the Great Performers Series presents world-renowned orchestras, recitalists, and chamber groups;  Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts, and Special Events are  presented in venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.SCAsarasota.org.  

SPECIAL EVENTS:

PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV  

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Sarasota Opera House  

Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov makes his long-awaited Sarasota debut performing  Schubert's "Wanderer-Fantasie" as well as works by Handel, Stravinsky, and selections drawn from the  rich, diverse, musical landscapes of Central and South America, from Villa-Lobos to Ginastera.

CHANTICLEER HOLIDAY CONCERT  

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:30 pm  - Sarasota Opera House  

Join Grammy Award-Winning vocal ensemble, Chanticleer, to hear why they are known as “an orchestra  of voices” as they perform classic Renaissance repertoire and holiday selections. 


GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES:  

TAKÁCS QUARTET WITH PIANIST Jeremy Denk 

Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 7:30 pm  - Riverview Performing Arts Center  

Franck Piano Quintet  
Mozart Quartet K. 590 
Mendelssohn Quartet, Op. 80 

PIANIST ARISTO SHAM 

Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:30 pm - Riverview Performing Arts Center  

Beethoven Sonatas Nos. 13 and 14 
Rachmaninoff Six Moments Musicaux  
Chopin Impromptus Nos. 1, 2, 3, Fantaisie Impromptu 

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH PIANIST ISATA KANNEH-MASON 

Monday, February 15, 2027 at 7:30 pm  - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall  

Selections from Handel’s “Water Music” Suite 
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 
Haydn Symphony No. 91 

MIDORI WITH THE FESTIVAL STRINGS LUCERNE 

Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall  

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto  
Beethoven Symphony No. 2  

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA  

Semyon Bychkov, Conductor  
Alexandre Kantorow, Piano  

Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 2 pm - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini 
Britten Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra 
Elgar Enigma Variations

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