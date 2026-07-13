Sarasota Opera Announces 2026/27 Signature Events

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Sarasota Opera has announced its 2026–2027 Signature Events season, a distinguished series of fundraising events that celebrate the artistry and mission of the company. It is a curated series of culinary experiences, performances, and a gala celebration. Proceeds from these events directly support Sarasota Opera’s internationally recognized productions, artist training programs, community outreach and education initiatives, and Sarasota Youth Opera — one of the nation’s leading youth opera programs.

The season begins with the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 1:00 pm at the Sarasota Opera House. The event features food and wine tastings from area vendors and supports the Sarasota Youth Opera & Education programs. VIP admission is $150 per person and includes early entry at 12:30 pm. General admission is $75 in advance and $85 at the door.

The Curtain Raiser will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 6:00 pm at Michael’s On East in The Dining Room. This elegant evening marks the opening of Sarasota Opera’s fall and winter seasons with live performances and fine dining. Reservations are $250 per person, with limited seating available.

The first of the popular Moonlight & Melodies series is themed Into the Enchanted Forest with Hansel and Gretel. It will take place on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:30 pm in the Sarasota Opera House Courtyard. The evening features an immersive performance experience inspired by the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel. Reservations are $250 per person.

The Sarasota Opera Annual Gala: A Night of Camellias & Champagne, will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 6:00 pm at The Ora Grand Ballroom. The Gala serves as the company’s premier fundraising event and features dinner, entertainment, and philanthropic support for Sarasota Opera’s rigorous multi-tier artist training program for young professional singers. Table sponsorships range from $5,000 to $12,500, and individual reservations range from $500 to $1,250.

The second Moonlight & Melodies, entitled A Night Aboard Her Majesty’s Ship with Gilbert and Sullivan, will take place on Wednesday, February 17, 2027, at 6:30 PM in the Sarasota Opera House Courtyard. The evening features an intimate dining experience and highly amusing performances inspired by the works of Gilbert and Sullivan. Reservations are $250 per person.

The season concludes with the Salute to the Stars Award Luncheon on Tuesday, March 9, 2027, at 11:30 AM at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The luncheon celebrates the artistry and achievement of Sarasota Opera’s most outstanding Apprentice and Studio Artists and features live performances. Reservations are $100 per person, with preferred seating available for $175.

For more information or to reserve, call (941) 366-8450, Ext. 813, email SOAEvents@SarasotaOpera.org, or visit the website at https://www.sarasotaopera.org/2026-27-Signature-Events.

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