Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Westcoast Black Theater Troupe

This multi-award winning musical started running in the 1990’s off-Broadway and has been revived multiple times. Once on This Island was nominated for 9 Tony Awards, winning in the category of Best Revival of a musical in 2018. Take note, as this musical is currently in development by Disney as a film adaptation.

When you walk into the theater you are transported to the shore of The Antilles. The happy beats of Caribbean music fill this story with the themes of true love, cultural juxtaposition and the unfortunate prejudice that exists between “us and them”. An orphan child found and taken in, sets her mind to find out her place in the world. As a child she was told tales of a girl who was chosen for a special fate. We quickly jump to this girl being a woman, through a stunningly beautiful transition. When she sees a handsome wealthy man get into a car accident, she rescues him from the crash as well as save his life from the Demon of Death by sacrificing herself. A doomed love story that is intertwined with the history of colonialism, the events in this story prove that the power of love conquers all.

The story of Ti Moune is told through various fun songs as well as incredible dancing. Presented on a round, turning stage, this production utilizes every part of the stage to enter and exit with ease and creativity. A simple set lends itself to becoming a jungle to a ballroom all with the help of lighting and visual phenomenon.

Ti Moune, played stunningly by Ilexis Holmes, comes to life in full. From the first note that she sings in “Waiting for Life”, it is obvious that we are in for a treat to watch her rule the stage. Holmes is in almost every single scene after this, until the end of the play, and she is a true delight to watch. Toddra Brunson, who plays Mama Euralia (the adopted mother of Ti Moune) is also a powerhouse singer. Her unmistakable facial expressions had me laughing and crying. Lee Hollis Bussie, portraying Papa Ge (the Demon of Death) never came out of character, even during the applause. I found this absolutely hilarious; dedication to his character that he won’t even smile while getting a standing ovation!

Underlying this story is a love and honor of nature, especially of trees. If you pay attention to the language, the whole story is tied up very neatly from beginning to end in the natural world. “Our lives become the story that we weave” and this is a great story to behold. Catch it on this stage and you will be delighted.

Once on this Island runs at the West Coast Black Theater Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota October 11th-November 19th.

Events for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (salesforce-sites.com)