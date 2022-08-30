Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Registration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education Season

Classes are offered Monday through Saturday and cover a rich diversity of topics, including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed-media, drawing, and pastel.

Aug. 30, 2022  
Registration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education Season

Registration is now open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 adult education season, which runs October through April and features more than 100 classes, workshops, and open studio sessions. Classes are offered Monday through Saturday and cover a rich diversity of topics, including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed-media, drawing, and pastel and taught by more than 25 esteemed art instructors. Course highlights include "Happy Accidents: Beginning Abstract Watercolor Florals," "Freedom in Landscapes," "Party Time Chix," "Gelli Printing," and a "Mindfulness Workshop Series." To register and for more information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Jane Harris, ACS's education director, says that she believes "the arts are the heart and soul of the community. We are so fortunate in Sarasota to have a community bursting with creativity and talent. This coming season at ACS is a great way to connect with other artists and share in a working creative space." She adds that the center offers multiple open studio sessions each week so that "artists can come create with us however they are most comfortable and at the level they wish to be learning."

The most important takeaway?

"No stressing allowed," says Harris. "These classes have been designed for people of all skills, including anyone who has ever dreamed of picking up a paint brush or doing something creative but never dared to do it. Now's the time!"

Harris says there are many new approaches and offerings this year, including a Mindfulness Workshop Series led by Joyce Zimmerman. This is a once-monthly workshop that explores simple mindfulness and art exercises to help participants de-stress, connect with how they are feeling in the present moment, and create without judgment. "Mindful art activities focus on trusting the creative process and giving yourself permission to create with self-compassion," says Harris, adding that "whether you're a seasoned artist or you have no experience at all, you're invited to create with compassion to de-stress. Bring your journal and we will provide the rest."

Instructors for the 2022-2023 season include: Joseph Melançon, painting; Jane Harris, printmaking; Clare Godleski, mixed-media; Margaret Hillman, mixed-media; Amy Karki, photography; Renee DiNapoli, watercolor; Douglas Land, drawing; Craig Carl, drawing; Shelia Golden, watercolor; Linda Richichi, painting and pastel; Barbara Eisenberg, painting; Gary Eisenberg, pastel; Cedar Kindy, watercolor and gouache; Kathryn Morrill, colored pencil; Gail White, watercolor; Patty Flauto, color theory; Joyce Zimmerman, wellness; James Griffin, painting.





