Registration For Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College's Fall Semester Opens September 14

Registration opens on September 14 for the fall 2021 semester at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College), which runs September 27-November 19, 2021.

The semester features dozens of classes and programs covering a wide variety of topics. Classes are offered in-person on the Ringling College Museum Campus and online via the Zoom platform. Classes cover a rich diversity of topics, including art and music appreciation, health and well-being, global issues, philosophy, religion, culture and travel, and science.

The Ringling College Museum Campus is at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Masks and physical distancing are required. To register for classes and lectures, visit www.OLLIatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.

Highlights of the fall semester include:

State of Water, State of Mind. Cynthia Barnett, an award-winning journalist and author who has reported on water and climate worldwide, reflects on water as Florida's defining element-and how we can work together to help save our state's most precious resource. This online Einstein's Circle lecture is Wednesday, September 29, 3-4:30 pm. General admission is $15.

Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History. Join University of Maryland historian Dr. Richard Bell as he explores this musical phenomenon to reveal what its success tells us about the marriage of history and show business. This online lecture is Tuesday, October 5, 3-4 pm. General admission is $15.

The Cigar Industry in Florida. Florida's cigar industry started as a way to supply the growing demand for Cuban tobacco products while sidestepping high tariffs and restrictions on imports from Cuba. Dr. Josh Goodman, an archives historian at the State Archives of Florida in Tallahassee, will trace how this industry became a large and growing economic force in cities across the state. This online lecture is Wednesday, October 13, 10-11 am. General admission is $15.

Travel Tuesdays. This new, four-part series features lectures by seasoned travelers who bring their unique insights and experiences to each session. October 5: Citadels of Vertigo and Other Old Stones: Excavating France's Haut Languedoc Region with Tess Cieux; October 12: America's Great Loop (the ultimate boating adventure) with Jody Goldman; October 19: Colombia Adventures with Claudia Mercedes Lozano; and October 26: The Ancient and Classical Antiquity of the Dalmatian Coast: Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina with Jane Mahler. This online series is on Tuesdays, 11 am-12:20 pm, October 5-26. General admission for all four sessions is $70.

Tech Day. Whether you're new to technology or an experienced user, Tech Day is a great way to learn how to use existing technology, understand emerging technologies, increase internet security awareness, and more. Breakout sessions include explorations of cryptocurrency, everyday apps, iPhone photography, artificial intelligence, internet security, and more. This in-person workshop takes place on the Ringling College Museum Campus, Friday, November 5, 8 am-2:45 pm. Masks are required. General admission is $99.

Fashion Branding and Marketing: Behind the Scenes. Marie Johnson Colbert, a renowned New York City fashion professional, discusses marketing and merchandising fashions from the 1970s to the present and the changes that have taken place over the decades. This in-person two-part course is Friday, November 12, and Friday, November 19, 1-2:20 pm. Masks are required. General admission is $45.

Connections. This documentary film series, moderated by Julie Cotton, will feature films that explore the theme of "Identity" and how it informs our sense of self and shapes how we present ourselves to the world. The two fall semester films are: Worn Stories, a funny, heartfelt, and moving docuseries that offers a revealing look at the clothes that protect us, serve as a uniform, and assert our identity (Monday, October 4, 2:30-4:30 pm); and Tell Me Who I Am, an engrossing film that pulls us into the lives of twin brothers Alex and Marcus, one of whom relies upon the other to recreate his lost childhood memories after a motorcycle accident (Monday, November 1, 2:30-4:30 pm). Both films are screened live at the Ringling College Museum Campus. Following the film, participants can engage in a discussion with the moderator and with one another about the film's content and impact. Masks are required. General admission is $15 per film.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, or OLLI at Ringling College (formerly Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy), offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons, and enrich their lives. Courses cover a wide range of stimulating topics and are taught by scholars, retired faculty members, and professional practitioners in an engaging, collaborative manner. Visit www.OLLIatRinglingCollege.org.

Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in eleven disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College's rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers. For more information, please visit www.ringling.edu.