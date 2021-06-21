Randy Rainbow to Bring THE PINK GLASSES TOUR to the Van Wezel for His Sarasota Premiere

The one and only Randy Rainbow hits the road with his new Pink Glasses Tour, making his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m.

America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is taking his act on the road! On The Pink Glasses Tour, the two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway's finest musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A and brand new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

Tickets are $27-$177 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

ABOUT Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a two-time EMMY nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and two EMMY nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. His first viral video of 2020 was called "The Funniest Trump Roast Ever" by Funny or Die, and his subsequent viral parodies like "Social Distance" and "A Spoonful of Clorox" (described as "perfect" by John Legend) have been viewed by tens of millions. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post (magazine cover story), The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People and Entertainment Weekly. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Josh Gad, Debra Messing, Sharon Stone, Alan Menken, Don Lemon, George Takei, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Melissa McCarthy, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steve Martin. Rainbow was recently featured as a guest lead opposite Molly Shannon on the fourth season of FX's comedy-drama series "Better Things." He has hosted and performed in numerous theatrical events for the Broadway, cabaret and LGBTQ communities, as well as for the TONY Awards. He starred in New York City Center's Encores production of "Call Me Madam" and headlined the New York Comedy Festival at the Beacon Theatre to a sold-out crowd. As The Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his own spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation.

Twitter, Instagram: @RandyRainbow

Facebook: RandyRainbowOfficial

YouTube: RandyRainbow

