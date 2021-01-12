REZA: EDGE OF ILLUSION Postponed To 2022 at The Van Wezel

The Van Wezel has announced the postponement of Reza: Edge of Illusion on January 25, 2021 to February 10, 2022.

"I am heartbroken to announce that we will not be reopening the main stage on January 25 as we had originally planned. We hoped to have new photohydroionization units installed in our three air handlers as part of our plan to reopen the Hall and have learned they will not be here in time for this performance. The safety of our patrons is of utmost importance. In an abundance of caution, we have conferred with the City of Sarasota to make the decision to postpone the show to February 10, 2022." -Mary Bensel, Executive Director.

The theater will be hosting Cabaret by the Bay starring the Michael Ross Quartet in the Grand Foyer this weekend for a very limited audience. The Grand Foyer has multiple mobile air purifiers in the space, unlike the main hall. The Hall will be announcing an additional date for their outdoor concert series, Bay Music Live, in the coming weeks.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by this change. Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled date will be issued new tickets. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performance have the opportunity to donate their tickets, retain an account credit or receive a refund. If patrons donate their tickets, they enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained at www.VanWezel.org.