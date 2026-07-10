LEAVING ON A JET PLANE Extends For Second Time at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announces that its summer cabaret Leaving on a Jet Plane: A Folk Journey has been extended for a second time through July 26, 2026, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Featuring timeless music by artists like Joni Mitchell and The Lovin' Spoonful, this acclaimed cabaret celebrates the spirit of the 1960s folk movement.

Critics and audiences alike have been singing the show's praises since opening night. BroadwayWorld called it a “surefire hit” that is both “enchanting” and “dynamic.” Family Beautiful hailed the show as a “deeply satisfying” and “beautifully crafted” cabaret brimming with “harmonic richness.” The Venice Gondolier-Sun simply declared, "Don't miss this flight."

Created by Producer and Music Supervisor Aaron Gandy, Leaving on a Jet Plane: A Folk Journey rediscovers the heart and harmony of the 1960s in an intimate and joyful tribute. Featuring acoustic favorites from John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Cat Stevens, and more, this intimate and uplifting cabaret shows that the folk era was more than just a few catchy tunes.

"It's been incredible to see how deeply Sarasota audiences connect with this music," said Gandy. "These songs remind us of where we've been, the people we've shared our lives with, and the values that continue to bring us together. Every performance becomes a shared experience."

A specialist in American musical theatre and popular song, Gandy has produced acclaimed symphonic and theatrical works, including last summer's hit cabaret A Band Called Honalee. He has also conducted Broadway productions of Disney's The Lion King, Urinetown, and Dora the Explorer Live! at Radio City Music Hall.

Bringing these iconic songs to life are Collin Purcell, Brian Ott, and Katie Blackwell, whose warm vocals and easy camaraderie have made the production a favorite among theatregoers. Accompanied by a live band led by Geoff Neuman, the performers create an intimate concert experience that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly current.

“This music is timeless,” said vocalist Katie Blackwell. “Music is the one thing that your brain never forgets. It's the one thing that sticks with you. Not only that, but the messages are so prevalent, then and now."

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Carissa Ater (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

Whether discovering these classics for the first time or revisiting the soundtrack of their youth, audiences will find an evening filled with bliss, authenticity, and unforgettable music in this hit tribute.

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