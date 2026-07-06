Review: DOG MOM at Florida Studio Theatre

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"DOG MOM" is a delightfully clever and whimsical tale penned by Tate Elizabeth Hanyak. This charming production is currently having its Rolling World Premiere at Florida Studio Theatre under the skilled direction of Nancy Rominger, known for her successful hits like "Eisenhower" and "Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk". The story captivates audiences and truly tugs at the heartstrings, transforming the title of " a dog Mom" into a sweet term of endearment. Even if you're not a pet parent yourself, the emotional bond depicted in the narrative resonates with everyone who has ever adored a furry companion.

In bustling New York City resides Liz, a tough-as-nails resident whose life is unraveling. Despite her adamant stance as the self-proclaimed "least dog person on the planet," fate unceremoniously plops a scruffy stray dog onto her stoop. Grudgingly, Liz agrees to take the stray in, setting the stage for the heartwarming and side-splitting story of “DOG MOM”. Through the lens of this mismatched duo, we witness that in this city where the hustle and bustle never cease, sometimes it takes an unexpected furry companion to shake us awake to what truly holds value. As Liz and her newfound canine cohort navigate the streets and new neighbors, old habits and ingrained perspectives are challenged, proving that even a seasoned New Yorker can learn a thing or two from a four-legged friend.

Kelsey Leigh Stalter and Ryan G. Dunkin shine as they embody the spirit of the furry friends of “DOG MOM”. Dunkin effortlessly captures the essence of the gruff, yet endearing over sized dog that often leaves us in awe of our neighbors' patience. On the other hand, Stalter delicately embodies the grace and quirkiness commonly exhibited by our beloved canine companions as they go about their daily activities, such as sitting, thinking, walking, and sharing their unique world with us. Together, these two stars truly bring to life the delightful and humorous bond between dog moms and their beloved pets.

In this tale of resilience, camaraderie, and inevitable chaos, the age-old adage receives a modern twist. In the midst of chaotic schedules and jaded hearts, it's often in the unlikeliest of friendships that we find solace, connection, and the unwavering loyalty that blooms when it's needed the most.

“DOG MOM” has already been extended to August 2nd (and I wouldn't be surprised if they extend that again). Tickets are still available for Matinee and Evening shows at https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/plays.

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