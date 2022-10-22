Photos: First Look at Urbanite Theatre's THE BURDENS

Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022/23 Season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, The Burdens by Matt Schatz, from October 22 - November 27, 2022. The Burdens, directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, will follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather.

Mordy and Jane's dreadful, centenarian grandfather is an emotional and financial tax on the family, and he just won't die. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather's burden.

"The Burdens is an excellent blend of zany, dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling," says director Brendan Ragan. "It's equal parts madcap and touching family story. Anyone with a problematic family member will immediately relate."

The production, uniquely told entirely through text messages, voice mails and emails, also makes for an original method for storytelling. "We don't see any devices on stage, the siblings deliver all their lines like dialogue," says Ragan. "But it shows you how different people talk when it's through a device. It makes for a hilarious commentary on communication in the 21st century."

The Burdens was developed during a residency at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and has received productions at City Theatre, Bloomington Playwright's Project, and Mile Square Theatre.

The cast includes Morgan Lavenstein as Jane Berman and Jacob Fallon as Mordy Berman.

The creative team includes: Matt Schatz (Playwright), Brendan Ragan (Director/Artistic Director), Summer Wallace (Artistic Director), Tori Heikenfeld (Production Stage Manager), Tom Hansen (Scenic Design), Alex Pinchin (Technical Supervisor & Sound Design), Ethan Vail (Lighting Design), Eugene Alcorn (Master Carpenter), Alison Gensmer (Costume Design), India Marie Paul (Scenic Artist), Creg Sclavi (Music Coach).

Tickets and Subscriptions are available online at any time at www.urbanitetheatre.com, or by calling 941-321-1397.

Urbanite Theatre is located at 1487 2nd Street, Sarasota FL 34236.

MISSION: Urbanite Theatre is committed to creating visceral, shared experiences by fearlessly lifting up the boldest new voices in theatre. We believe in inclusive, artist-first storytelling, daring honesty, and the powerful connectivity of an intimate space.



Photo credit: Dylan Jon Wade Cox