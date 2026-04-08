Photos: First Look at CHERRY DOCS By David Gow at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre is presenting Cherry Docs by David Gow. Get a first look at the cast on stage in new production shots!

Directed by Diane Cepeda, the production follows Danny Dunkelman, a young Jewish lawyer and the son of a Holocaust survivor who is assigned to defend a white supremacist accused of murdering an immigrant. As the case unfolds, the attorney must grapple with the moral implications of representing someone whose beliefs directly conflict with his own family history.

The production stars Jim Floyd as Mike Downey and Michael Raver as Danny Dunkelman. Director Diane Cepeda said the play invites audiences to reconsider assumptions about justice and tolerance.

In conjunction with the production, Sarasota Jewish Theatre will host a Be A Theatre Maven program on April 10 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at The Sarasota Players.

The event includes a continental breakfast followed by a discussion led by artistic director Carole Kleinberg and director Diane Cepeda about the play and its themes. Participants will also meet members of the technical team to learn about scenic, lighting, sound, prop, and costume design, as well as the actors involved in the production. Study guides will be emailed to participants in advance.