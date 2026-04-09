Sarasota Jewish Theatre’s Community Conversation Features Three Playwrights From SJT’s 2026 Season

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Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) will present its annual end-of-season Community Conversation on April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The event, moderated by SJT's Associate Artistic Director Michael Raver, features the playwrights of all three of this season's Howard Millman Performance Series plays participating via Zoom.

Community Conversation attendees will take part in a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion about the central ideas explored in the 2026 Howard Millman Performance Series plays, with a focus on the thought-provoking issues raised in the plays, and the confluence of incidents in the plays to events that are happening in our country today. The event will be moderated by Michael Raver, with the playwrights participating via Zoom. The panel includes Clark Young (“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski”), Charles Busch (“The Tale of the Allergist's Wife”), and David Gow (“Cherry Docs”).

Carole Kleinberg, SJT's artistic director, said, “A live audience, an in-person moderator, and our special guests beamed in via Zoom for a conversation that feels both intimate and expansive at the beautiful Sarasota Art Museum – it's going to be great!”