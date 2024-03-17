Philanthropic Leaders Honored at Manatee Community Foundation's 2024 Spirit of Manatee Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manatee Community Foundation honored the remarkable contributions of five outstanding individuals and organizations for their philanthropic endeavors during the 2024 Spirit of Manatee Awards, which took place on March 13 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Established in 2006, The Spirit of Manatee Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations who embody the spirit of giving and community service. This county-wide celebration of philanthropy shines a spotlight on those who have made significant impacts through their generosity and dedication to improving the lives of others.

At this year's event, more than 520 attendees gathered to celebrate the achievements of the honorees and listen to stories of their compassion and altruism. John Vita, a founding member of The Milestone Financial Group at Morgan Stanley, which served as the event's presenting sponsor, extended a warm welcome to the honorees, commending them for their steadfast dedication to making a positive impact. He emphasized that these individuals and organizations have set an exemplary standard for philanthropy in our region.

Veronica Thames, executive director of Manatee Community Foundation, added that their “dedication to serving others and improving our community is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for their tireless efforts."

One of the most touching moments of the evening arose during the tribute to Johnette Isham, the former executive director of Realize Bradenton, who passed away in 2023. In their nominating narratives, Carrie Price, Realize Bradenton's board chair, said: “Johnette loved downtown Bradenton and this love had a significant impact on downtown Bradenton's small businesses and arts and cultural organizations.” Karen Corbin, Realize Bradenton's current executive director, added: “Jonette would tell anyone who listened that she lived downtown, worked downtown, shopped downtown and ate downtown.”

The following individuals and organizations were awarded:

Lorenzo Liberti, 18, received the Young Spirit Award for his charitable work with such organizations as Manatee Children's Services, Suncoast Charities for Children, Turning Points of Bradenton and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. He graduated from Sarasota Military Academy High School in 2023. Liberti was nominated by Turning Points.

Johnette Isham (posthumous) was the former executive director of Realize Bradenton and received the Charles Clapsaddle Community Spotlight Award. Isham was nominated by Realize Bradenton, Inc.

Larry Clark is a managing partner and principal at No Margin, No Mission, a national consulting firm that helps nonprofits become stronger and more “thrivable” through earned income and social enterprise. He received the Leadership Spirit Award and was nominated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County and Pace Center for Girls.

Amanda and John Horne are area restaurateurs and philanthropists. They received the Mary E Parker Lifetime Spirit Award and were nominated by Pace Center for Girls, Manatee, The Patterson Foundation's Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Suncoast Blood Centers, and Tidewell Foundation.

The Sertoma Club of Bradenton received the Community Spirit Award and was nominated by Turning Points.

For more information about Manatee Community Foundation, visit www.ManateeCF.org.

About Manatee Community Foundation (MCF)

Manatee Community Foundation (MCF) is a charitable organization founded in 1998. MCF partners with our citizens to strengthen and enhance our community through philanthropy, education, and service – now and forever. MCF is the bridge between generous donors, business leaders, our government, and nonprofit partners, who work together so that everyone can thrive because we believe that together, we can do greater things. MCF has invested just under $60 million dollars in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, the environment, and animal welfare and is committed to its diversity, equity, inclusion and access work. As the only community foundation in Manatee Mounty, MCF is your partner in philanthropy, a trusted steward of charitable legacies and the guide for current giving through donor advised funds and beyond. See more information about Manatee Community Foundation on Manatee Community Foundation's website.