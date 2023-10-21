New Season Of Soundbox Ventures' LISTEN HEAR Salon Concerts Series to Begin in December

The series will begin on December 16.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota Photo 3 Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota
Sarah Brightman Sets New 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour Dates Photo 4 Sarah Brightman Sets New 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour Dates

New Season Of Soundbox Ventures' LISTEN HEAR Salon Concerts Series to Begin in December

Soundbox Ventures has announced its 2023-2024 season of the “Listen Hear” salon concert series in partnership with St. Boniface Episcopal Church. Curated by Max Tan, each salon-style event includes a classical music program, insights from the artists, and conversations with the audience. The three-event series begins with “Preludes with Marisa,” a world premiere of “12 Preludes for Solo Piano” by the Catalonian composer Marc Migó, on December 16. Each program is free and registration is required. Register at www.soundboxventures.org/events. St. Boniface Episcopal Church is located at 5615 Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.

Founded in November 2022 by violinist Max Tan, Soundbox Ventures is a project-based performing arts management organization headquartered in Sarasota.  Tan explains that the mission is to “build meaningful connections between musicians and audiences by organizing artist residencies and concerts that focus on making the artist process accessible.” Tan adds that the group's pilot “Listen Hear” series was incubated at the Sarasota Art Museum last season.

The “Listen Hear” series is “an interactive exhibition for music,” says Tan. “Each program examines a specific way we hear expression and meaning. Imagine walking into a musician's living room and witnessing music being written, or artists gathering to explore chamber music…all with food and drink!” He adds that the series was inspired by Alex Ross' book “Listen to This.”

“One of the joys of being an artist is to connect with a local community of friends and to produce art that is homegrown,” says Tan. “Think of Soundbox as the musician's sandbox; it provides the resources to enable them to develop a project and then share it with the local community. I am extremely excited for this series and other projects ahead – stay tuned!”

Mia Laity, the executive director of Soundbox Ventures, says that the Soundbox team “believes in facilitating as many opportunities as we can for every individual to engage with music in a way that nourishes their inner artist. I'm especially excited to watch the ‘Listen Hear' series further spread its wings in the grand space of St Boniface's sanctuary. The space is ideal for gathering; the room is an acoustical instrument in itself; and the context of the sacred space is in perfect harmony with the invitation to contemplate profound beauty in community.”

For more information about Soundbox Ventures, visit SoundBoxVentures.org.

 

The 2023-2024 “Listen Hear” Salon Concert Series At a Glance

 

December 16, 7 p.m.: “Preludes with Marisa” 

American pianist Marisa Gupta will present the world premiere of “12 Preludes for Solo Piano” by the Catalonian composer Marc Migó. Max Tan will host a conversation with Migó and Gupta about the process of composing new works and the relationships between composers and performers. This program is sponsored, in part, by the Iberian Foundation of the City University of New York Graduate Center for Music. 

 

March 8, 7 p.m. “Ned Rorem's Centenary: Celebrating His Life in Music and Words.”

Curated by pianist Marisa Gupta and baritone Tom Meglioranza, this program honoring the centenary of the late American composer Ned Rorem centers on his masterpiece “Aftermath,” written in the wake of 9/11. Through 10 heart-wrenching songs for baritone and piano trio, Rorem's “Aftermath” focuses on the universal experience of grief and loss and invites us to contemplate what it means to be human and at peace.

 

March 20, 7 p.m.: Max Tan and Marisa Gupta: Carnegie Hall Recital Debut Preview

Max Tan presents a concert previewing his Carnegie Hall recital debut on April 3, 2024. 

The program features Clara Schumann's “Three Romances,” Thomas Ades' “Märchentänze,” Igor Stravinsky's “Divertimento,” Eugène Ysaÿe's “Ballad” Sonata No. 3 for solo violin, and Richard Strauss's Violin Sonata.

 

About Soundbox Ventures:

Founded in November 2022 by violinist Max Tan, Soundbox Ventures empowers artist-curators, and cultivates the voices of today to support the music of tomorrow. The organization builds meaningful connections between musicians and local audiences by organizing artist residencies and concerts that focus on making the artistic process accessible. Its programs use music to explore the world. In addition to presenting concerts, Soundbox launched the new annual Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program in partnership with ensembleNewSRQ and Tyler Kline's “Modern Notebook” show on WSMR.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Art Center Sarasota Selected as a Finalist For Impact100 SRQ Grant Photo
Art Center Sarasota Selected as a Finalist For Impact100 SRQ Grant

Art Center Sarasota has been selected as one of 10 finalists for a $109,000 Impact100 SRQ grant.

2
Florida Studio Theatre to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Winter Mainstage Series With LITTLE SH Photo
Florida Studio Theatre to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Winter Mainstage Series With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 50th Winter Mainstage Series with Little Shop of Horrors, a hit Broadway sci-fi musical that has entertained audiences for 40 years. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
DECK THE HALLS, Florida Studio Theatres Annual Holiday Show For Families, Returns Photo
DECK THE HALLS, Florida Studio Theatre's Annual Holiday Show For Families, Returns

Florida Studio Theatre will bring children and their families the magic of the holiday season with the latest iteration of Deck the Halls.

4
Sarasota Orchestra Reveals November 2023 Concert Lineup Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Reveals November 2023 Concert Lineup

Sarasota Orchestra celebrates the ingenuity of composers from across the centuries in two November concerts. Its first Masterworks series concert pairs Beethoven's epic Third Symphony, “Eroica,” with a bluegrass-inspired concerto from the 21st century. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
The Lehman Trilogy in Sarasota The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays in Sarasota The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
Red Riding Hood in Sarasota Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
FST Improv Presents: We're Doomed in Sarasota FST Improv Presents: We're Doomed
BOWNE'S LAB (10/28-10/28)
She Loves Me in Sarasota She Loves Me
Manatee Performing Arts Center (11/30-12/10)
FST Improv Presents: Out of Bounds in Sarasota FST Improv Presents: Out of Bounds
BOWNE'S LAB (10/07-11/25)
Judith in Sarasota Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
Oak in Sarasota Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
Creedence Clearwater Remixed! in Sarasota Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story in Sarasota The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story
Florida Studio Theatre (9/17-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You