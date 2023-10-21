New Season Of Soundbox Ventures' LISTEN HEAR Salon Concerts Series to Begin in December

Soundbox Ventures has announced its 2023-2024 season of the “Listen Hear” salon concert series in partnership with St. Boniface Episcopal Church. Curated by Max Tan, each salon-style event includes a classical music program, insights from the artists, and conversations with the audience. The three-event series begins with “Preludes with Marisa,” a world premiere of “12 Preludes for Solo Piano” by the Catalonian composer Marc Migó, on December 16. Each program is free and registration is required. Register at www.soundboxventures.org/events. St. Boniface Episcopal Church is located at 5615 Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.

Founded in November 2022 by violinist Max Tan, Soundbox Ventures is a project-based performing arts management organization headquartered in Sarasota. Tan explains that the mission is to “build meaningful connections between musicians and audiences by organizing artist residencies and concerts that focus on making the artist process accessible.” Tan adds that the group's pilot “Listen Hear” series was incubated at the Sarasota Art Museum last season.

The “Listen Hear” series is “an interactive exhibition for music,” says Tan. “Each program examines a specific way we hear expression and meaning. Imagine walking into a musician's living room and witnessing music being written, or artists gathering to explore chamber music…all with food and drink!” He adds that the series was inspired by Alex Ross' book “Listen to This.”

“One of the joys of being an artist is to connect with a local community of friends and to produce art that is homegrown,” says Tan. “Think of Soundbox as the musician's sandbox; it provides the resources to enable them to develop a project and then share it with the local community. I am extremely excited for this series and other projects ahead – stay tuned!”

Mia Laity, the executive director of Soundbox Ventures, says that the Soundbox team “believes in facilitating as many opportunities as we can for every individual to engage with music in a way that nourishes their inner artist. I'm especially excited to watch the ‘Listen Hear' series further spread its wings in the grand space of St Boniface's sanctuary. The space is ideal for gathering; the room is an acoustical instrument in itself; and the context of the sacred space is in perfect harmony with the invitation to contemplate profound beauty in community.”

For more information about Soundbox Ventures, visit SoundBoxVentures.org.

The 2023-2024 “Listen Hear” Salon Concert Series At a Glance

December 16, 7 p.m.: “Preludes with Marisa”

American pianist Marisa Gupta will present the world premiere of “12 Preludes for Solo Piano” by the Catalonian composer Marc Migó. Max Tan will host a conversation with Migó and Gupta about the process of composing new works and the relationships between composers and performers. This program is sponsored, in part, by the Iberian Foundation of the City University of New York Graduate Center for Music.

March 8, 7 p.m. “Ned Rorem's Centenary: Celebrating His Life in Music and Words.”

Curated by pianist Marisa Gupta and baritone Tom Meglioranza, this program honoring the centenary of the late American composer Ned Rorem centers on his masterpiece “Aftermath,” written in the wake of 9/11. Through 10 heart-wrenching songs for baritone and piano trio, Rorem's “Aftermath” focuses on the universal experience of grief and loss and invites us to contemplate what it means to be human and at peace.

March 20, 7 p.m.: Max Tan and Marisa Gupta: Carnegie Hall Recital Debut Preview

Max Tan presents a concert previewing his Carnegie Hall recital debut on April 3, 2024.

The program features Clara Schumann's “Three Romances,” Thomas Ades' “Märchentänze,” Igor Stravinsky's “Divertimento,” Eugène Ysaÿe's “Ballad” Sonata No. 3 for solo violin, and Richard Strauss's Violin Sonata.

About Soundbox Ventures:

Founded in November 2022 by violinist Max Tan, Soundbox Ventures empowers artist-curators, and cultivates the voices of today to support the music of tomorrow. The organization builds meaningful connections between musicians and local audiences by organizing artist residencies and concerts that focus on making the artistic process accessible. Its programs use music to explore the world. In addition to presenting concerts, Soundbox launched the new annual Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program in partnership with ensembleNewSRQ and Tyler Kline's “Modern Notebook” show on WSMR.