MISS JULIE and CLYDE'S Come to Asolo Rep Next Month

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training will present its Spring 2024 repertory, a compelling double feature, consisting of August Strindberg’s MISS JULIE and Lynn Nottage’s CLYDE'S on stage at the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts this February and March.

At the heart of the Conservatory’s 50th-anniversary season lies the innovative kitchen duology – two plays performed in rotating repertory, both set in the mesmerizing "underworld" of a kitchen. This approach explores profound themes of ambitions and aspirations, reflecting the Conservatory's commitment to pushing boundaries in theatrical education.

“One of the reasons behind the introduction of the rotating repertory to the Conservatory season, is our resolve to better prepare graduate actors for their future experience with the Asolo Rep, where they would often need to come back to their roles after an interval — fully charged and prepared,” said Andrei Malaev-Babel, FSU Director and Head of Acting. 

MISS JULIE, directed by FSU/Asolo faculty member Karina Aviva Benjamin, invites audiences to delve into the intricate dynamics of power, deftly woven into the fabric of class and gender. The production challenges the audience to ponder: What holds greater influence – Julie's elevated status within the upper class, Jean's ability as a man to ascend beyond his birth circumstances, or Kristin's unwavering faith that shields her from moral corruption. Within this enthralling narrative, we observe three individuals trapped in a world they are desperate to climb out of, each leveraging whatever means at their disposal against one another and, at times, against themselves. This is no love story or sordid affair; rather, it unfolds as a visceral negotiation of consent and self-determination.

MISS JULIE begins previews on Feb. 13, opens February 15 and runs through March 10, 2024. The cast features second-year Conservatory students, is double cast and will perform on rotation. The cast includes Elle Miller (Miss Julie), Catherine Luciani (Kristin), Caitlin Rose (Miss Julie), Ayda Ozdoganlar (Kristin) and John Leggett (Jean). The crew is composed of first-year students.

The creative team includes Karina Aviva Benjamin (Director), Chris McVicker (Technical Director/Lighting Design/Props), Jeff Weber (Scenic Design), Andrea Herrera(Costume Design), Dorian Boyd (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Summer Dawn Wallace (Intimacy Director), Patricia Delorey (Voice and Speech Coach), Audrey Dixon (Production Stage Manager), and Ashley Raymond (Assistant Stage Manager).

In CLYDE'S, directed by DeAnna S. Wright, FSU/Asolo faculty member and 2019 Conservatory Alum, a tumultuous tale unfolds in a dangerous kitchen. Meet Clyde, a seductive and resilient ex-convict who manages a trucker sandwich shop in a remote location. Her loyal staff, also ex-convicts, cling to their jobs while harboring ambitious dreams. United by Montrellous, a Zen-like coworker, they strive to craft "the perfect sandwich." As Clyde's relentless nature clashes with their aspirations, behold a transformative journey where dreams collide, and Clyde's fate hangs in the balance.

CLYDE’S begins previews on Feb. 14, opens February 16 and runs through March 9, 2024. The cast features second-year Conservatory students and features, Jasmyn Ackah (Clyde), Brian Zane (Jason), Ibukun Omotowa (Montrellous), Jonathan Acosta (Rafeal), and Ashley McCauley Moore (Letitia). The crew is composed of first-year students.

The creative team includes DeAnna S. Wright (Director), Chris McVicker (Technical Director/Lighting Design/Props), Jeff Weber (Scenic Design), Andrea Herrera(Costume Design), Dorian Boyd (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Summer Dawn Wallace (Intimacy Consultant), Patricia Delorey (Voice and Speech Coach), Meyah Fortier (Production Stage Manager), and Yaala Muller (Assistant Stage Manager).

MISS JULIE and CLYDE’S will grace the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. MISS JULIE begins previews on Feb. 13, opens February 15 and runs through March 10, 2024. CLYDE’S begins previews on Feb. 14, opens February 16 and runs through March 9, 2024. Tickets, priced at $32, are available for purchase online at Click Here, by phone at 941.351.8000, or in person at the Asolo Rep Box Office, located at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Special student pricing is also available.




