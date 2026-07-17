THE LAST ROMANCE to Open at Florida Studio Theatre This Summer

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Florida Studio Theatre will produce The Last Romance, a charming love story for anyone who believes the best chapters still lie ahead. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro, this endearing adventure bookends FST's 2026 Summer Mainstage Series. Performances begin in the Gompertz Theatre on July 22, with an official opening on July 24, 2026.

The Last Romance begins when widower Ralph takes a different path on his daily walk. Unexpectedly, he meets Carol, an elegant woman who just might change his life. What begins as a simple conversation blossoms into a compelling journey of second chances. Brimming with warmth and wit, this uplifting comedy reminds us that love can arrive when we least expect it – at any age.

“When we reach a certain age, the dreams of our youth often return for another chance, if we are lucky,” said director and FST Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander. “But sometimes those dreams come at a price. DiPietro understands that beautiful journey, in all its humor and pathos. Indeed, The Last Romance has many stories of love within it – but ultimately, isn't the romance with ourselves?”

A celebrated director, educator, and actor, Alexander has led productions at FST including Birthday Candles, A Tailor Near Me, and Dorothy's Dictionary. As the founder of FST's award-winning theatre education program, she has trained thousands of students and played a vital role in shaping the theatre's artistic vision for more than 40 years.

Starring in the production are John Guerrasio as Ralph Bellini and Laura Gardner as Carol Reynolds, both making their FST debuts. Together, they bring decades of experience from Broadway, regional theatres, television, and film. They are joined by Bonnie Black as Rose Tagliatelle (Jewtopia) and Jason Sekili as The Young Man (FST debut).

The production team includes Kate Alexander (Director), Jessé Martins (Music Director), Axis Studios Design: Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Tony Toney (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Paul Meier (Dialect Coach), Tonia Sina (Intimacy Consultant), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), and Mariana Villarreal (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

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