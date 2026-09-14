HOCUS POCUS POPS II to Receive $10,000 Grant for Family Concert

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The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota has received a $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) to support Hocus Pocus Pops II, a family-friendly Halloween concert designed to welcome new audiences into the excitement of live orchestral music.

The grant is made possible through Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Samuel J. and Susan A. Campbell Charitable Fund, a donor-established legacy endowment.

'This gift is possible because of donors who trusted Gulf Coast to carry their generosity forward, long after they were here to see it happen.' said Joe Carter, Vice President, Philanthropy for Gulf Coast. 'The Campbells gave without restrictions, which means we get to put their generosity right where it's needed, like making sure families can enjoy a fun Halloween concert together. We're honored to steward their legacy this way.'

The funding will help underwrite Hocus Pocus Pops II and support The Pops' efforts to provide 500 complimentary tickets to children and families from underserved communities who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience a live orchestra.

'For many young people, this may be their very first orchestra concert,' said Dr. Robyn Bell, Managing and Artistic Director of The Pops Orchestra. 'Hocus Pocus Pops II gives families a fun and welcoming way to experience the excitement of a live orchestra. We are incredibly grateful to the Samuel J. and Susan A. Campbell Charitable Fund and Gulf Coast Community Foundation for helping us remove barriers and invite more members of our community into the concert hall—in costume, I might add!'

Hocus Pocus Pops II will bring Halloween favorites, dramatic surprises, and the full sound of The Pops Orchestra together for an evening created for audiences of all ages. This year's event features dancers from the Sarasota Ballet's 'Dance-The Next Generation,' and two solo singers from the Manatee Performing Arts Center, ages 13 and 14. The concert will take place Friday, October 30, at 7:00 p.m at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL.

Concert details and tickets are available at ThePopsOrchestra.org.

About The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota

Since its founding in 1975, The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota has produced critically acclaimed musical attractions for enthusiastic audiences of all ages. As one of the top performing arts groups in a unique, culturally rich community, The Pops Orchestra attracts full-time residents, Suncoast Snowbirds, and vacationers to its concerts, proving to be a cultural and economic asset to the Great Bradenton and Sarasota communities.

Directed by the dynamic conductor Robyn Bell, the 65-piece orchestra consists of many of the community's finest professional musicians, community music makers, music educators, and high school and college music students, reflecting the diversity of its audience and patrons.

The annual concert season features a diverse range of musical genres, including patriotic, Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, big band, jukebox, Motown, and holiday selections. In addition, The Pops Orchestra performs community concerts to honor veterans, welcome international sporting events, and feature outstanding local young musicians through its annual summer camp. The Pops partners with other area arts organizations to provide concerts for special occasions in the Suncoast region. Local and national guest artists frequently join The Pops Orchestra, bringing additional energy and excitement to the stage. Each concert season is designed to entertain, invigorate, and project The Pops Orchestra's passion and enthusiasm for popular-style music, featuring something for everyone.

About Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Since 1995, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has powered bold philanthropy and collaborative leadership to drive meaningful change across the region. Guided by values of authenticity, curiosity, collaboration, grit, and a trailblazing spirit, the foundation works side-by-side with donors, partners, and community members to tackle the region's biggest challenges and unlock its greatest opportunities. Together with its donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has invested more than $650 million in health and human services, education, civic & economic development, arts & culture, and the environment. Headquartered in Venice, with a second office in downtown Sarasota, Gulf Coast is nationally recognized for excellence, earning multiple 'Best Nonprofits to Work For' honors and accreditation from Community Foundations National Standards. Learn more at GulfCoastCF.org.

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