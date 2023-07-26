Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With Playwright, Screenwriter, and Actor Halley Feiffer

The event is on Thursday, October 5, at 6pm.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, an Photo 4 Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Artists Talks

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens Kicks Off 2023-2024 Season With Playwright, Screenwriter, and Actor Halley Feiffer

The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s popular series, “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens,” continues into its fourth year as part of the Hermitage’s 2023-2024 season. The outdoor series — a continuing collaboration between the Hermitage and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens — features performances and explorations of works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni.

   “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” events are currently scheduled to take place at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus and its Historic Spanish Point Campus in Osprey. The first of these events is “The Blurred Line Between Humor and Heartbreak: A Playwriting Workshop,” where award-winning writer, actor, and Hermitage Fellow Halley Feiffer will invite participants into the creative process on Thursday, October 5, at 6pm, at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Admission is free, but registration is required ($5/person) at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.  

     Feiffer is a WGA, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle-nominated writer and actor. She is currently writing and show-running Season 12 of Ryan Murphy's hit television series American Horror Story, starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. She is also writing the book for the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Thelma & Louise with Neko Case composing. Her television and film roles include HBO’s Mildred Pierce, Flight of the Conchords, and Bored to Death, and the films The Squid and the Whale, Gentlemen Broncos, and He’s Way More Famous than You, which she also co-wrote. She is currently developing a film adaptation of her play The Pain of My Belligerence with Lena Dunham’s Good Thing Going for her to direct.

            Confirmed dates for this fourth season of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” include:

·      Thursday, October 5, 2023, Downtown Sarasota Campus

·      Thursday, November 30, 2023, Historic Spanish Point Campus

·      Thursday, January 25, 2024, Downtown Sarasota Campus

·      Thursday March 28, 2024, Downtown Sarasota Campus

·      Thursday, May 23, 2024, Historic Spanish Point Campus



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Uplifting Historical Drama, BLACK PEARL SINGS!, Through Aug Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Uplifting Historical Drama, BLACK PEARL SINGS!, Through August 6

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its compelling Summer Mainstage production, Black Pearl Sings! by Frank Higgins. Called “Dynamic,” “Powerful,” and “A joy to watch” by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Black Pearl Sings! is an inspiring historical drama about two women from very different backgrounds who are brought together by the power of music.

2
The Music of Giacomo Puccini Launches Sarasota Operas 2023-24 Mainstage Season Photo
The Music of Giacomo Puccini Launches Sarasota Opera's 2023-24 Mainstage Season

The Music of Giacomo Puccini will launch Sarasota Opera’s 2023-2024 mainstage season on November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House.

3
Magic & Mystery At Creative Liberties Includes Handcrafted Items, Angel Readings, Illu Photo
Magic & Mystery At Creative Liberties Includes Handcrafted Items, Angel Readings, Illusionists, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, continues its season’s offerings with “Magic & Mystery,” Saturday, July 29, 7-10 p.m., at 927 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota.

4
Art Center Sarasotas New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Photo
Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Artists Talks

 Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-2023 exhibition season concludes with four exhibits, August 24-September 30. Learn more about the upcoming events here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Comedy Lottery
BOWNE'S LAB (6/03-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Pearl Sings!
Florida Studio Theatre (6/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Fast Times at John Hughes High
BOWNE'S LAB (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors
Florida Studio Theatre (8/02-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You