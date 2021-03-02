Florida Studio Theatre Improv Returns With TRIPLE PLAY

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its resident improv troupe, FST Improv, will return to a weekly live performance schedule with Triple Play, a full-length show created specifically to entertain from a distance.

Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, a rotating cast of three improvisers will perform games, scenes, and songs-all made up on the spot. Starting Saturday, March 20, Triple Play will take place Saturday evenings at 8:30PM for socially-distanced audiences in FST's Keating Theatre. Tickets are $15 per person and are now on sale. To purchase tickets, call FST's Box Office at 941.366.9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

"It was certainly an artistic challenge to reimagine our shows," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv and a Triple Play cast member. "But, as improvisers, we don't shy away from challenges. We lean into them! So, we broke out our measuring tape and creatively engineered a way that we could fit the cast on FST's Keating stage and still serve our loyal audience the art form they love."

FST's musical improvisers, Jim Prosser and Helena Rankin, will provide comical accompaniment as performers play some of Sarasota's favorite improv games-all while maintaining social distancing.

"Having to stay six feet away from my scene partners has made me refocus on the storytelling aspect of improv," said Kyle Van Frank, another Triple Play cast member. "It helps me keep my attention on the relationships, the journey, and the characters, rather than just the physical antics."

Luera and Van Frank will be joined onstage by Sarah Durham and other members of the FST Improv ensemble.

"I'm looking forward to having laughing, smiling faces in front of us again," said Durham. "If we can provide someone with a joyful escape, even for an hour, I'll be happy. The heart of comedy is optimism and joy-both things we can use extra doses of right now."

In addition to live audiences, the cast of Triple Play will draw inspiration from prompts submitted virtually through text or via Twitter. With this added virtual element, FST Improv will engage with audiences in Sarasota and beyond.

FST Improv first presented Triple Play for limited capacity audiences in June of 2020. The show was well-received, with audiences saying, "This is so wonderful," "It was a great time-I needed that," and "It was so much fun, I will definitely come again!"

Triple Play performances will be socially-distanced and in compliance of all CDC guidelines, including socially-distanced seating, paperless ticketing, and limited theatre capacities. Facial coverings must be worn at all times-including throughout performances-when on campus at FST, aside from dining in FST's Green Room Cafe & Bar. FST has also installed MERV13 filters on all campus A/C units. The full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Socially-distanced, pre-show dining is available indoors and outdoors in FST's Green Room Cafe & Bar one hour before each Triple Play performance. Reservations are required and must be made ahead of time. Green Room reservations can be made by calling FST's Box Office at 941.366.9000, or online at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.