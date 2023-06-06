Florida Studio Theatre Extends SHEAR MADNESS Through June 25

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announced the extension of its opening Summer Mainstage production, Shear Madness. Shear Madness is a comedic murder mystery where the audience helps solve the crime. Full of up-to-the minute spontaneous humor, Shear Madness will now run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre for an additional week through June 25, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“We are thrilled that Shear Madness has been extended,” said FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the Summer Season. Shear Madness has audiences laughing from start to finish. The show itself is an absolute delight, but this wonderful cast takes the comedy to a whole new level. We’re so excited to have the chance to share this show with even more people through this extension.”

Shear Madness is set in a local Sarasota hair salon, and everyone inside becomes a suspect when the old lady living above the salon is mysteriously “offed.” Two detectives arrive and collaborate with the audience to spot the clues, question the suspects, and identify the murderer. No two performances of Shear Madness are the same; parts of the play are improvised, specific references within the script are consistently updated, and each audience votes on who they believe is the true killer, with the outcome changing night to night.

"It is a combination of the two most popular forms of entertainment,” said show director Bruce Jordan. “It's a comedy and a murder mystery. People love them both.”

FST’s production of this popular whodunit features a six-person cast, including three Shear Madness veterans. Jordan Ahnquist (The Play That Goes Wrong, 2022), Gil Brady (The Play That Goes Wrong and Laughing Matters, 2022), and Lisa McMillan (Perfect Wedding, 2012) have each been in multiple productions of Shear Madness across the country prior to FST’s production this summer. Shaun Memmel and Luis E. Rivera appeared in The Straz Center’s production of the comedy this spring and are making their FST debuts with Shear Madness. This marks Gina Milo’s first time appearing in Shear Madness and at FST. Previously, she has performed at the Engeman Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and Pioneer Theater.

The production’s creative team includes Bruce Jordan (Director), Gil Brady (Assistant Director), Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Suzie Sajec (Costume Coordination), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Thom Korp (Sound Design).

