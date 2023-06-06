Florida Studio Theatre Extends SHEAR MADNESS Through June 25

This comedic whodunit will now play in FST’s Gompertz Theatre through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend Photo 3 RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend
FST's 2023 Summer Cabaret Series Opens With THE SURFER BOYS Photo 4 FST's 2023 Summer Cabaret Series Opens With THE SURFER BOYS

Florida Studio Theatre Extends SHEAR MADNESS Through June 25

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announced the extension of its opening Summer Mainstage production, Shear Madness. Shear Madness is a comedic murder mystery where the audience helps solve the crime. Full of up-to-the minute spontaneous humor, Shear Madness will now run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre for an additional week through June 25, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“We are thrilled that Shear Madness has been extended,” said FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the Summer Season. Shear Madness has audiences laughing from start to finish. The show itself is an absolute delight, but this wonderful cast takes the comedy to a whole new level. We’re so excited to have the chance to share this show with even more people through this extension.”

Shear Madness is set in a local Sarasota hair salon, and everyone inside becomes a suspect when the old lady living above the salon is mysteriously “offed.” Two detectives arrive and collaborate with the audience to spot the clues, question the suspects, and identify the murderer. No two performances of Shear Madness are the same; parts of the play are improvised, specific references within the script are consistently updated, and each audience votes on who they believe is the true killer, with the outcome changing night to night.

"It is a combination of the two most popular forms of entertainment,” said show director Bruce Jordan. “It's a comedy and a murder mystery. People love them both.”

FST’s production of this popular whodunit features a six-person cast, including three Shear Madness veterans. Jordan Ahnquist (The Play That Goes Wrong, 2022), Gil Brady (The Play That Goes Wrong and Laughing Matters, 2022), and Lisa McMillan (Perfect Wedding, 2012) have each been in multiple productions of Shear Madness across the country prior to FST’s production this summer. Shaun Memmel and Luis E. Rivera appeared in The Straz Center’s production of the comedy this spring and are making their FST debuts with Shear Madness. This marks Gina Milo’s first time appearing in Shear Madness and at FST. Previously, she has performed at the Engeman Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and Pioneer Theater.

The production’s creative team includes Bruce Jordan (Director), Gil Brady (Assistant Director), Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Suzie Sajec (Costume Coordination), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Thom Korp (Sound Design).

Due to audience demand, FST is extending the run of Shear Madness by an additional week. This comedic whodunit will now play in FST’s Gompertz Theatre through June 25, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
WBTT Will Host Juneteenth Arts Festival This Month Photo
WBTT Will Host Juneteenth Arts Festival This Month

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will host its first-ever Juneteenth Arts Festival. On Sunday, June 18, from 1-9 p.m., WBTT will host numerous businesses, organizations and food trucks (available all day), screen films and film shorts from local filmmakers as well as students from Ringling College of Art & Design, and present spoken word and live music on an outdoor stage.

2
Sarasota Native Comes Home To The Squeaky Wheel Fringe With Solo Show Photo
Sarasota Native Comes Home To The Squeaky Wheel Fringe With Solo Show

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the inaugural Squeaky Wheel Fringe Festival. The show will run in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243, for 2 performances from June 8-11 2023.

3
RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend Photo
RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend

Rise Above Performing Arts presents Rent opening this weekend. The theatre will produce 6 shows running through June 17th.

4
June Events at Creative Liberties to Include Two Opening Receptions, A Second Saturday Ope Photo
June Events at Creative Liberties to Include Two Opening Receptions, A Second Saturday Open Studio, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, will continue its season's offerings with an all-packed June.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reel Music
Florida Studio Theatre (2/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 8-Track: The Sounds of the '70's in Concert
The Players Centre (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Pearl Sings!
Florida Studio Theatre (6/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Lion King JR.
Manatee Performing Arts Center (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Florida Studio Theatre (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Must Be The Entrance To Heaven
Urbanite Theatre (6/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen KIDS
Manatee Performing Arts Center (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You