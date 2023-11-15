Florida Center For Early Childhood Is Awarded Grant From The Autism Services Grants Council

The Florida Center for Early Childhood received an $8,000 grant from funds generated through the sale of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plates. The grant will expand the organization's ability to provide autism screenings and support programs that help individuals with autism receive specialized services.

The Autism Services Grants Council awarded a total of $143,043 in grants to 18 Florida-based nonprofit organizations that provide services and programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities. The funds available through grant opportunities offered by the Autism Services Grants Council, are generated through the sale of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plates.

Kimberly Treharne, The Florida Center's chief program officer, explains that the organization's comprehensive Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Screening “is intended for caregivers who want to determine if their child is demonstrating behaviors consistent with the diagnosis of ASD. Our screening is conducted by an experienced clinician and may involve more than one appointment.” Treharne adds that the screening is a valuable option for “families seeking answers about their child and those who need support and direction.” For those children diagnosed with autism, The Florida Center provides an array of developmental therapy program services and resources.

During the summer, Florida nonprofits were invited to submit grant proposals and more than 80 nonprofits from across the state applied for funding. Priority was given to creative and innovative approaches to serving individuals with autism and their families.

In 2009, the Florida Legislature authorized the “Support Autism Services” specialty license plate and provided for the creation of the Autism Services Grants Council. The Council oversees a grants process to fund service programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities and their families throughout the state.

Through a partnership with the Indian River Tax Collector's office the process of purchasing a specialty Autism License plate throughout Florida has been streamlined so it's easier than ever to purchase your plate. You can go online or call the Indian River Tax Collectors office directly to purchase your plate from anywhere in the state.

For more information on the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plate, please visit www.autismlicenseplate.com. For more information about The Florida Center's programs, visit TheFloridaCenter.org.



In 2009, the Florida Legislature authorized the “Support Autism Services” specialty autism license plate and provided for the creation of the Autism Services Grants Council (“ASGC”) to oversee a grants process to fund service programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities and their families throughout the state. All funds raised by the ASGC are generated by the sale of the Florida “Support Autism Programs” specialty license plates. For more information visit www.autismlicenseplate.com and “Like” us at facebook.com/AutismLicensePlate.

For more than 40 years, The Florida Center for Early Childhood has been the leading provider of therapeutic services, early education, and healthy development for young children in southwest Florida, offering a seamless delivery of services for the whole child and their family. Today, the agency is nationally recognized for its early childhood expertise in various specialties. The Florida Center provides developmental therapies, mental health counseling, Starfish Academy preschool, the Healthy Families home-visiting program, and the state's only Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Clinic, with locations in Sarasota and Orlando. For more information, visit Click Here.