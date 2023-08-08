FST Extends Run Of Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that, due to audience demand, the theatre is extending the run of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, a rollicking comedy full of mistaken identities, slamming doors, and comical misunderstandings. A Comedy of Tenors is set in 1930s Paris, and the stage is set for “the concert of the century,” where three of the world's top tenors are going to give career-highlight performances for a stadium packed with thousands of fans. But clandestine affairs, opening night chaos, and unexpected surprises have producer Henry Saunders desperate to ensure that the show goes on.

A Comedy of Tenors is now playing through August 27 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“We are elated that A Comedy of Tenors has been extended,” said show director Sean Daniels. “This cast not only has the flawless comedic timing and physicality needed to pull off this play, but they bring out the heart and humanity of these characters. I think that extra human dimension is what is really connecting with audiences.”

Audiences are calling FST's production of A Comedy of Tenors “A laugh a minute,” “Very entertaining,” “Hilarious,” “Outstanding,” and “One of the BEST performances that we've ever seen at FST.” Audience member Ivy R. said, “I laughed 'til I cried! The show was hysterical, and the timing of the actors was spot on. Great show!!”

Written by the two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, A Comedy of Tenors takes place in 1936 Paris in the hours leading up to a once-in-a-life concert featuring opera superstar Tito Merelli and two other renowned tenors. But when one of the vocalists drops out unexpectedly and Tito refuses to take the stage, producer Henry Saunders and his former assistant Max scramble to find a solution. There is also a pair of young lovers who can't stay out of their own way, Tito's fiery wife, a flirty Russian soprano, and outrageous misunderstandings, resulting in an uproarious comedy.

FST's production of A Comedy of Tenors will be brought to life by an ensemble of seven guest artists: Andrew Benator (BET's Being Mary Jane), Jennifer Cody (Disney's The Princess and The Frog), Lucy Lavely (The Last Match – FST), Aaron Muñoz (Netflix's Stranger Things), Michael Perrie Jr. (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story – FST), Alanna Smith (Smoke & Mirrors – FST), and Hank von Kolnitz (New York State of Mind – FST).

The production's creative team includes Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Daniel Ciba (Costume Design), Suzie Sajec (Costume Coordination), Michael Pasquini (Lighting Design), and Louis Vetter Torres (Sound Design).

FST's production of A Comedy of Tenors is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues.