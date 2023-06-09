Florida Studio Theatre Extends Interactive Comedic Murder Mystery, SHEAR MADNESS, A Second Time

Due to continued audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the second extension of its Summer Mainstage Series opener, Shear Madness. Critics write that FST's production is “fast-paced” and “keeps the laugh coming” (Sarasota Herald-Tribune), saying “It would be madness to miss FST's Shear Madness” (Venice Gondolier- Sun).

The longest-running non-musical play in American history, Shear Madness is an interactive whodunit where the audience helps solve the crime. FST's production of Shear Madness will now run in FST's Gompertz Theatre through July 2, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or 941.366.9000.

“We're excited to be extending Shear Madness yet again,” said FST Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins. “Shear Madness is the perfect summer fare. First of all, it's a comedy. Second, it's a mystery. Third, the audience gets to decide 'whodunit,' and finally, Shear Madness is a wonderfully loving show with rich, wacky characters, all of whom you know as friends by the end of the play. At every performance of Shear Madness I've attended, everyone walks out at the end more upbeat and positive than they did when they first came in. That is what this show is all about.”

Audiences are calling FST's production of Shear Madness “Hysterical,” “Spot on,” “A must see,” and “Hilarious, good fun.” Audience member John H. said, “The repartee was amazingly sharp and well done. The local touches brought the humor close to home and was really fun. And the cast couldn't be better! We are recommending the show to all our friends!”

Shear Madness is set in a local Sarasota hair salon, and everyone inside becomes a suspect when the old lady living above the salon is mysteriously “offed.” Two detectives arrive and collaborate with the audience to spot the clues, question the suspects, and identify the murderer. No two performances of Shear Madness are the same; parts of the play are improvised, specific references within the script are consistently updated, and each audience votes on who they believe is the true killer, with the outcome changing night to night.

“In some ways, Shear Madness defies explanation,” said Gil Brady, Assistant Director and cast member. “It's a hilarious murder mystery, a game, and a social experiment. There's audience participation, improvisation, and even high drama once the murderer is discovered.”

FST's production of this popular whodunit features a six-person cast, including three Shear Madness veterans. Jordan Ahnquist (The Play That Goes Wrong, 2022), Gil Brady (The Play That Goes Wrong and Laughing Matters, 2022), and Lisa McMillan (Perfect Wedding, 2012) have each been in multiple productions of Shear Madness across the country prior to FST's production this summer. Shaun Memmel and Luis E. Rivera appeared in The Straz Center's production of the comedy this spring and are making their FST debuts with Shear Madness. This marks Gina Milo's first time appearing in Shear Madness and at FST. Previously, she has performed at the Engeman Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and Pioneer Theater.

The production's creative team includes Bruce Jordan (Director), Gil Brady (Assistant Director), Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Suzie Sajec (Costume Coordination), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Thom Korp (Sound Design).

