Eric Jordan Young To Join Summer Faculty Of Broadway Theatre Project

Eric Jordan Young has been invited as a guest artist and faculty member for The Broadway Theatre Project, to be held at the University of Florida School of The Arts June 19th-29th 2024.

Eric will be working directly with the apprentices of BTP in the study of theatre and musical education, honing their skills to prepare them for a career in the vocal, musical and theatre arts.

"Eric Jordan Young is a person who possesses so much innate talent " states Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of the Broadway Theatre Project. " Working with him on the first national tour of 'Chicago' was such a 'wow' thing. He has a brilliant sense of humor, which translates into some amazing work onstage. He works tirelessly on what he is doing in order to come up with the perfect puzzle piece and we are enormously excited to have him with us" says McWaters.

Eric Jordan Young is an accomplished Producer, Director, Choreographer, Entertainer, Playwright and Songwriter with TV, Broadway (Ragtime '98, Ragtime '09, Chicago, Suessical, Look Of Love,) Off-Broadway, Regional (NYSF, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Alliance Theatre, Signature Theatre) national tours of Chicago, Ragtime and Dreamgirls, and commercial credits. Young is a Helen Hayes Award recipient whose Las Vegas performances include Cocktail Cabaret (Caeser's Palace) Rock of Ages (Venetian/Rio) Shakin' (Planet Hollywood), Chicago (Mandalay Bay) Starlight Express (Las Vegas Hilton) and Vegas! The Show.

Eric has performed with several symphonies throughout the country, including the Atlanta Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Phoenix Symphony Orchestra and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. His solo album "Once in a Lifetime" was produced by the company EnJoy! Productions and his one man musical Sammy and Me was the winner of the ArtVoice and Salt awards.

Sammy and Me received an updated and revised production in the summer or 2023 at Bay St. Theatre. Mr. Young was the resident Director of BAZ (Venetian/Palazzo) and Creative Director for Renegades (Caeser's Palace) and Drag Supper Club. (Voss) Eric is the Associate Director for the Norwegian Cruise Line production of Footloose and the immersive production of Rock of Ages in Hollywood, CA.

Young's latest creative work includes the Kennedy Center production of Guys and Dolls and several new works including the new musicals Vanishing Girl and The Last Show. He most recently performed in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2022) and Beauty and The Beast (2023) at the MUNY in St. Louis as well as the 25th anniversary concert in NYC. Eric is currently an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Long Island University.

For more information on the Broadway Theatre Project and Eric Jordan Young visit: www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com