Embracing Our Differences Receives Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grant for its 2024 Exhibition Season

In 2023, EOD presented two exhibitions in Sarasota County—one in North Port and one in the City of Sarasota.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre Photo 3 Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre
Interview: Sharon Preston-Folta of LITTLE SATCHMO at Photo 4 Interview: Sharon Preston-Folta of LITTLE SATCHMO at

Embracing Our Differences Receives Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grant for its 2024 Exhibition Season

The Sarasota County Commission awarded Embracing Our Differences a $71,909 Tourist Development Cultural/Arts grant to help fund its 2024 exhibition season, which runs January 21 through April 14 in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park. For 20 years, Embracing Our Differences has drawn on the passion and perception of artists, writers, and students to create powerful statements of respect, kindness and acceptance in its annual outdoor public art exhibitions consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art and accompanying quotations. The scale and impact of this outdoor exhibition has continued to grow. In 2023, EOD presented two exhibitions in Sarasota County—one in North Port and one in the City of Sarasota. The exhibits attracted 320,616 people, bringing the total amount of exhibition visitors to more than 4.3 million since its launch in 2004.

Sarah Wertheimer is Embracing Our Differences’ executive director. “Embracing Our Differences’ annual outdoor exhibits bring transformative art and ideas into the open and make them visible for all to access. Millions of people, including visitors, have been deeply moved by the experience. Our annual exhibits are part of the tapestry that keeps Sarasota County on the map as a destination for cultural tourism. This generous grant is a powerful vote of confidence for our important work and will help us continue reaching new audiences outside our immediate area.”

Wertheimer adds that the 2023 exhibits attracted 320,616 visitors, of which 41.5 percent were visitors from out of state; 16 percent came from counties in Florida outside of Sarasota County; and 3.5 percent were international tourists.

According to Wertheimer, the call for artworks and inspirational quotations for the 2023 exhibit resulted in 13,733 entries pouring in from 119 countries and 45 states. Students from 424 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotes to the juried exhibit; more than 65 percent of submissions were from students.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710, or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events Photo
The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events

The Hermitage Artist Retreat will host its annual Artful Lobster benefit will be held on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, from 11:30am to 2pm.

2
The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservations Floridas 11 To Save Photo
The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's 'Florida's 11 To Save List'

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recently announced that the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been added to the 2023 Florida's 11 to Save, a list of the most threatened historic properties in the state. The initiative highlights endangered historic sites throughout Florida as nominated by the public and is an important step in advocating for their preservation.

3
EnsembleNEWSRQ Will Welcome Kate Mulligan As The Groups First General Manager Photo
EnsembleNEWSRQ Will Welcome Kate Mulligan As The Group's First General Manager

For the first time in its nine-year history, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is adding a general manager to its staff. A professional musician and an entrepreneurial and vision-driven leader who reimagines and transforms arts organizations to help them achieve their mission, Kate Mulligan most recently served as the executive director of Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey.

4
The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch Awards 18 Scholarships to Outstanding Staff Members and Thei Photo
The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch Awards 18 Scholarships to Outstanding Staff Members and Their Families

For the past 13 years, The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch has awarded outstanding staff members and their children funds to pursue higher education and learning opportunities. The late Mary Nesbit, a former dean of The Glenridge Academy, a lifelong learning program at The Glenridge, launched the scholarship initiative in 2010 with two $600 individual scholarships.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors
Florida Studio Theatre (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Manatee Performing Arts Center (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Loveland Center Venice Campus (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Fast Times at John Hughes High
BOWNE'S LAB (8/12-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You