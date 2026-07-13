DOG MOM Extends Run at Florida Studio Theatre

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By audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre will extend its production of Dog Mom through August 2, 2026, in its Keating Theatre. Created by acclaimed writer, producer, and filmmaker Tate Elizabeth Hanyok and directed by FST's Nancy Rominger, this National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere celebrates the unconditional bond between a dog its human – even if that human is the least “dog person” on the planet.

At the center of this charming new play is Liz, a fiercely independent New Yorker whose carefully ordered life is suddenly thrown off course when a stray dog appears at her doorstep. What begins as an unwanted responsibility quickly becomes an unexpected journey filled with laughter, friendship, and the discovery that family sometimes arrives in the most surprising ways.

“Sometimes the ones who we save are actually the ones who save us,” said playwright Tate Elizabeth Hanyok. “And it's such a fun thing to humanize our pets as our best friends. Because ultimately, they are."

Hanyok's previous work includes the Hulu feature Sex APPeal, which she wrote and produced, as well as the Lifetime thriller Friends Until the End, which she directed. She also produced, adapted, and starred in Love and Baseball, released on HBO Max. Most recently, she originated the role of Dog in the play's world premiere production.

Dog Mom marks another chapter in FST's commitment to developing and producing new American plays. Following a script-in-hand reading at FST's 2025 Burdick New Play Festival, the play continued its development through workshops at the Seven Devils Playwrights Foundry in Idaho before becoming part of the National New Play Network's Rolling World Premiere.

Director Nancy Rominger, who also directed the original FST reading, collaborated closely with Hanyok throughout the play's development, helping shape the script from its earliest stages to its world premiere. Today, Dog Mom joins a distinguished group of theatres across the country introducing new American plays to audiences nationwide.

Rominger joined FST in 2024 after serving for 12 seasons at Alabama Shakespeare Festival as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers' Project, overseeing the development of dozens of new plays and musicals. Her FST directing credits include Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, Don't Dress for Dinner, Shedding a Skin, and Advice.

The cast features Katharine McLeod as Liz, returning to FST after appearing in Don't Dress for Dinner. Joining her are Ryan G. Dunkin as Ruben (Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk), Marina Re as Nell (appearing in her eighth FST production), and Kelsey Leigh Stalter as Dog (Dames at Sea). Kraig Swartz (appearing in his sixth FST production) serves as a Swing for the play.

“I hope you leave thinking about every pet that you've ever loved,” said Stalter. “I also hope you leave with the confidence to take that next step – whatever that is at this point in your life.”

“Come prepared to laugh and have your heart opened,” added McLeod. “I don't think you need to be a dog person to love this show – but if you are, it will be all the sweeter!”

The creative team includes Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Brianna McVaugh (Fight Choreography), Shira Lebovich (Stage Manager), and Kate Johnson (Stage Management Intern).

Discover why audiences across the country have fallen in love with Dog Mom, now extended through August 2, 2026. Single tickets start at $25. Don't wait – now is the perfect time to renew your subscription for the 2027 Summer Mainstage Series, where subscribers can see three Mainstage shows for as little as $59.

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