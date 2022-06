Comedian Daniel Tosh Adds 2nd Show at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Daniel Tosh: Florida Trash Tour has announced it has added a second show on November 25th date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW at 10:00PM.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. Best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.O, Daniel Tosh will perform an evening of standup comedy.

Performance Details:

Performance Date / Time: Friday, November 25, 2022 - 7:30PM* and 10:00PM*

Ticket Prices: $95*, $79.50*, $59.50*, $45.00*