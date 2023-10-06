Casting Complete For Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK… BOOM! At Studio 1130

Casting is now complete for Studio 1130's eagerly anticipated production of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical masterpiece, "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" Presented by the Sarasota Players, this theatrical gem is set for January 10th through January 28th at Sarasota's Studio 1130.

The cast includes Alexander Zickafoose as Jon, Brian Craft as Michael, and Daly Santana as Susan. Together, they will bring the touching and thought-provoking story of "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" to life.

"Tick, Tick...BOOM!" weaves the tale of an aspiring composer who finds himself questioning life's decisions on the cusp of his thirtieth birthday. Originally performed as a solo rock monologue by Larson himself in 1990, this powerful narrative was later reimagined by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece, captivating audiences when it premiered off-Broadway in 2001.

Under the direction of Sunny Smith and the musical direction of Heather Weiskerger, this Sarasota Players production promises to be an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Performances will take place at 7:30 PM on select evenings, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, providing ample opportunities for everyone to enjoy this remarkable show. Tickets are priced at $30 for adults, and $13 for students, ensuring accessibility for all. Don't miss out on this incredible journey of self-discovery and music.

To reserve your tickets or for more information about The Sarasota Players, please visit Click Here or call (941) 365-2494. Join us in celebrating the magic of live theater at Studio 1130, where "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" is set to ignite your passion and leave you with unforgettable memories.