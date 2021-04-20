Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bill Maher Returns To The Van Wezel This June

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m..

Apr. 20, 2021  

Comedian Bill Maher returns to Sarasota for a socially-distanced performance on the Van Wezel's Main Stage on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

With 41 Emmy nominations and the 8th highest grossing documentary ("Religulous") to his name, Comedian Bill Maher has set the boundaries for funny, political talk on American television for over twenty years. His unflinching honesty was seen first on "Politically Correct" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002) and for the last fourteen years on HBO's "Real Time." In 2014, Maher won his first Emmy as executive producer for the HBO series, "VICE." He has also written five bestsellers in addition to his television program.

For an outline of safety measures and protocols, patrons can view the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Re-Opening Guide here.

Tickets are $37-$127 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

Future updates can be found here www.VanWezel.org.


