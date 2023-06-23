Asolo Rep's Ground Floor Presents STELLAR ATMOSPHERES A One Women Musical

Asolo Repertory Theatre's Ground Floor Series will present a staged reading presentation of a new musical, Stellar Atmospheres, composed by Paul Gordon, directed by Céline Rosenthal and performed by Hannah Elless. The reading will have a public presentation on Friday, June 30, at 5:00 p.m. in the Asolo Rep Rehearsal Hall.

The reading will feature select scenes of the emotional and captivating musical, Stellar Atmospheres. The show is based on the remarkable life of Cecilia Payne, a brilliant woman who discovered the composition of stars. Despite facing opposition from her male superiors in a male-dominated field, Cecilia persisted in her relentless pursuit of knowledge.

This musical, composed by Paul Gordon, features the award-winning actress and vocalist Hannah Elless and is directed by Asolo Rep's Associate Artistic Director, Céline Rosenthal. Witness this intimate and passionate portrayal of Cecilia's journey.

Renowned composer Gordon has previously been nominated for a Tony Award and has received multiple awards for his work in composing music and lyrics for various productions, such as Jane Eyre, Sense and Sensibility and Daddy Long Legs. Before his composing career, he was a successful pop songwriter.

Elless, a talented award-winning actress and vocalist, will portray Payne in the upcoming reading. She was last seen on the Asolo Rep's stage in the world premiere of Knoxville. Elless has an impressive Broadway career, having starred in productions such as Bright Star and A Christmas Carol. Additionally, she has acted in films and TV shows like The Deuce and Glee.

Rosenthal is an accomplished director and Tony-nominated producer. They founded Asolo Rep's Ground Floor Series and have directed productions across the country, including Grand Horizons at Asolo Rep and Trayf at New Rep.

The musical takes place in the same setting as the 2022-23 Asolo Rep production of Silent Sky, the Harvard Observatory where Cecilia Payne worked at the same desk as Henrietta Leavitt. The musical continues the story of these remarkable Harvard “computers” directly after the events of Silent Sky and even includes a cameo by Annie Cannon

The presentation will take place on Friday, June 30, at 5:00 p.m. in the Asolo Rep Rehearsal Hall and is free to attend. To reserve a free ticket, please visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/stellar-atmospheres

Officially launched in the 2019-2020 season, Asolo Rep's Ground Floor is a place for artists to try new stories, characters, and forms, as well as a place for audiences to see promising work in some of its earliest stages. Specifically focused on amplifying untapped stories from Black, Indigenous, MENA, Latinx, AAPI, LGBTQIA+, disabled and neurodivergent playwrights and creators, the program also gives audience members a chance to glimpse the future of Asolo Rep programming.

Now in its 64th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.