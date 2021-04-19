Asolo Rep to Offer SUMMER SESSIONS Theatre Camp This July

This summer, Asolo Repertory Theatre will host Summer Sessions, the theatre's new in-person camps and online classes. The weeklong sessions will be held July 5 - 30, Monday - Friday, for ages 8 - 14 (in-person) and ages 14 - 18 (online). Each week of camp brings something new and exciting, so campers can choose to attend more than one session.

Participants of all levels will have the opportunity to blossom and hone their theatrical skills in a creative, playful and welcoming environment. Early bird discounts are available through May 1.

Safety is of the utmost importance to Asolo Rep. The theatre has created an in-depth COVID-19 Safety Policy. Guidelines include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, mandatory masks, socially distanced (6 ft.) and small class sizes, no parents/guests in the classroom, outdoor meal breaks, and art supplies that are individual to each camper.

In-person camps will be broken up into age groups. The Artistic Adventures Camp (ages 8 - 10) introduces students to storytelling structures and drama skills as they bring stories and characters to life. Campers will respond to weekly themes, explore different stories, and learn skills and techniques through theatre exercises, games, and activities. The emphasis of each week-long class is on skill-building and the process of collaboratively creating stories and works of art and not on rehearsing a polished play. The Artistic Adventures Camp will be held Monday - Friday from 9am - 3pm at the Asolo Rep Koski Center from July 5 - 30. Sessions are $200/week.

The Courageous Creating Camp (ages 11 - 14) challenges campers to use performance skills, art-making, and innovative thinking as they explore engaging themes from literature and pop culture. All Courageous Creating camps begin with a theme from popular culture or a shared book or short story. Participants do not need to be familiar with the source material to enjoy a camp. The Courageous Creating Camp will be held Monday - Friday from 9am - 3pm at the Asolo Rep Frankel Annex from July 5 - 30. Sessions are $200/week.

The Asolo Rep Young Artist Summer online training (ages 14 -18) is a technique-based series. These classes, held on Zoom and Google Classroom, aim to bring young artists to the next level while giving them the opportunity to learn with professional performing artists from around the nation. Each week-long session will be held from 1 - 3pm, Monday - Friday and the cost is $175/week.

All camps will be taught by Asolo Rep Teaching Artists, highly-qualified educators, performers, and artists who share a passion for teaching. Many have advanced degrees and teaching certifications, while also having extensive stage, film, and performance credits. Through direct programming creation and collaboration with Asolo Rep Education & Engagement staff, students who work with our Teaching Artists receive dynamic and substantive artistic and educational experiences across all programming areas.

"I cannot wait to open our doors to the community with this exciting new slate of programs," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "Creating a space for young artists to grow over the summer has been a dream for some time at Asolo Rep so to be launching it in this moment when it is needed more than ever feels just right. With the same rigorous attention to health and safety as we've instituted at The Terrace Stage, these classes promise to be as engaging and fun as they are safe."

"At Asolo Rep Education & Engagement, we want to create an environment where young people make art, learn about themselves, have fun with other young artists, and parents and caregivers feel safe sending their child," said Sara Brunow, Asolo Rep's Muriel O'Neil Education & Engagement Director. "We use theatre as a way to foster imagination, build literacy skills, and deepen social emotional learning. We're so excited to launch this programming and to create with the young people of Sarasota. "

Asolo Rep will offer both Morning Care (8 - 9am) and After Care (3 - 5:30pm) for families at both camp locations for an added fee. Morning and After Care are supervised unstructured activity times available before and after class. Campers may play games, draw, or read. Social Distancing guidelines will be followed during both Morning and After Care.

Financial aid for camps and classes will be available soon. Please contact education@asolo.org.

For more information about Summer Sessions and early bird pricing, visit https://www.asolorep.org/engage-learn/summersessions.